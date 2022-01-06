Log in
Banijay Entertainment SAS : The Official Peaky Blinders Cookbook

01/06/2022 | 04:48am EST
In 2019, the first episode of Peaky Blinders series five launched in the UK to 6.2 million viewers.

As the show is set to air its sixth and final series in 2022, here comes the first official cookbook, giving you everything you need to eat like the Shelby family and immerse yourselves in the culinary experiences of the Peaky Blinders.

Filled with 50 delicious and evocative recipes, the book takes inspiration from the iconic locations the infamous gang inhabits, from the bar at The Garrison, to the glamour of the Eden Club and the extravagance of Arrow House.

From hearty family fare, to snacks, sandwiches and bar food, as well as lavish canapes, lunches and dinners, the book includes dishes such as Warming vegetable & barley soup with Alfie Solomons' soda bread,Grilled Oysters with parmesan crumb, Roast Rabbit with bacon & mushrooms in a whiskey sauce,flavourful Glazed celeriac steaks with breadcrumbs & herbs, a delicious Steak and ale pie, with a tasty mash, Butter and sage roast chicken with mushrooms & tarragon cream sauce, and Sloe Gin jelly with blackberries and cream.

Combining stills from the series, with recipes and specially commissioned photography, this lavishly illustrated cookbook is a must have for both Peaky fans and keen cooks, and will take readers on a unique journey into the world of the Shelby's.

Disclaimer

Banijay Entertainment SAS published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
