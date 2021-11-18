Log in
Bank Indonesia Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged to Support Economic Recovery

11/18/2021 | 02:56am EST
By Yi Wei Wong

Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday to continue supporting the country's economic recovery.

The central bank maintained its seven-day reverse repo rate at 3.50%. In a Wall Street Journal poll, seven analysts unanimously predicted that the central bank would stand pat.

Bank Indonesia maintained its overnight deposit and lending facility rates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

In October, Indonesia's trade performance continued to improve, Bank Indonesia Gov. Perry Warjiyo said. The country's trade surplus hit a record high of $5.7 billion in October.

In the third quarter, the growth of Southeast Asia's largest economy slowed to 3.51%, in part due to mobility restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 cases. That compared with growth of 7.07% in the second quarter.

Due to the pandemic, Indonesia's economy shrank 2.07% in 2020, marking its first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis.

According to the latest data from Indonesia's health ministry, the number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 4.2 million and the pandemic has caused 143,698 deaths.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-21 0256ET

