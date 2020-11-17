Bank Indonesia : Local Investment Key to National Economic Recovery

Page Content

Local investment is key to driving the national economic recovery. Striving to promote local as well as national trade and investment, Bank Indonesia works in synergy with the Government and various other relevant authorities. In addition to investment, there are two other important solutions to creating synergic and optimistic energy in terms of stimulating the national economic recovery. First, confidence that the economic gains in Indonesia will continue with positive growth expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 before increasing to around 5% in 2021 and then continuing to strengthen over the upcoming five years. That scenario is supported by stronger consumption, exports and investment. Second, robust and tight national economic policy coordination synergy between the Government, Bank Indonesia, Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK) and various other institutions. That was the key takeaway delivered by Bank Indonesia Governor, Perry Warjiyo, at the virtual opening ceremony for the West Java Investment Summit (WJIS) today (16/11).

Congruently, head of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, took the opportunity to relay positive indications of quality investment in Indonesia that support the economic recovery, with investment equitably distributed not only in Java but also elsewhere, supported by stronger infrastructure in various regions of the archipelago. From a regional perspective, the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, expressed optimism concerning local macroeconomic conditions. The Provincial Government of West Java has promoted two salient aspects to attract investment to the region, namely quality infrastructure and quality human resources. He added that after COVID-19, seven new economic sectors will power West Java, including investment, food self-sufficiency, health, manufacturing, digital innovation, green business sustainability and tourism.

Entitled 'Invest in West Java for a Better Future: Life, Work and Play', the activities will run on 16-17th November 2020 as a platform to deliver the latest economic conditions, investment climate, regulations and ease of investing in West Java. A similar event was held in Central Java on 11-12th November 2020 entitled 'Central Java Investment and Business Forum (CJIBF)'. Such events are a promotional tool for various priority provincial investment projects and strategic commodities in order to increase investment realisation as well as expand international market access for strategic commodities. Ultimately, the activities aim to boost exports, serve as a platform for investors and buyers to engage in discussions with project owners, business players and local government, as well as build a network of investors, business players, representatives from partner countries and local government in order to maintain the positive perception of stakeholders.

The WJIS event is part of the linkage program implemented by the Investor Relation Unit (IRU), Regional Investor Relation Unit (RIRU) and Global Investor Relation Unit (GIRU) as a way to integrate investor relation activities at the local, national and international level. Such activities are expected to support and improve investment and trade activity in Indonesia with partner countries in order to accelerate the national economic recovery.



