Bank Indonesia : Low Inflation in January 2021

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in January 2021 stood at 0.26% (mtm), down from 0.45% (mtm) one month earlier. The latest reading was influenced by milder inflationary pressures on volatile foods (VF) and deflation of administered prices (AP), while core inflation ticked upwards. Annually, CPI inflation in January 2021 was recorded at 1.55% (yoy), decreasing from 1.68% (yoy) in the previous period. Bank Indonesia remains committed to maintaining price stability and strengthening policy coordination with the central and local government in order to control inflation in 2021 in line with the 3.0%±1% target.

In January 2021, core inflation increased to 0.14% (mtm) from 0.05% (mtm) in December 2020. The monthly increase primarily stemmed from rice with a side dish as a knock-on effect of inflationary pressures on volatile foods. Annually, however, core inflation of 1.56% (yoy) in January 2021 was relatively stable compared with 1.60% (yoy) in December 2020. Persistently low core inflation is linked to weak domestic demand, policy consistency by Bank Indonesia to anchor inflation expectations, maintained exchange rate stability as well as relatively stable international non-food prices.

Volatile foods recorded 1.15% (mtm) inflation in January 2020, lower than 2.17% (mtm) in December 2020. Inflationary pressures on volatile foods were predominantly affected by higher prices of bird's eye chilies, fresh fish, tempeh and raw tofu in line with restrained supply and rising international food prices. Nevertheless, higher VF inflation was offset by price corrections affecting purebred chicken eggs and shallots. Annually, VF inflation stood at 2.82% (yoy), down from 3.62% (yoy) one month earlier.

Administered prices experienced 0.19% (mtm) deflation in January 2021 after recording 0.35% (mtm) inflation in December 2020. Deflation was triggered by the normalisation of transportation fares, airfares in particular, after the yearend festive period. Notwithstanding, deeper deflation was negated by excise duty hikes that fed through to higher prices of filtered clove cigarettes, coupled with higher charges on several toll road sections. Annually, administered prices recorded 0.34% (yoy) inflation in January 2021, up from 0.25% (yoy) the month earlier.

