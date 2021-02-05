Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank Indonesia : Low Inflation in January 2021

02/05/2021 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
No. 23/29/DKom

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in January 2021 stood at 0.26% (mtm), down from 0.45% (mtm) one month earlier. The latest reading was influenced by milder inflationary pressures on volatile foods (VF) and deflation of administered prices (AP), while core inflation ticked upwards. Annually, CPI inflation in January 2021 was recorded at 1.55% (yoy), decreasing from 1.68% (yoy) in the previous period. Bank Indonesia remains committed to maintaining price stability and strengthening policy coordination with the central and local government in order to control inflation in 2021 in line with the 3.0%±1% target.

In January 2021, core inflation increased to 0.14% (mtm) from 0.05% (mtm) in December 2020. The monthly increase primarily stemmed from rice with a side dish as a knock-on effect of inflationary pressures on volatile foods. Annually, however, core inflation of 1.56% (yoy) in January 2021 was relatively stable compared with 1.60% (yoy) in December 2020. Persistently low core inflation is linked to weak domestic demand, policy consistency by Bank Indonesia to anchor inflation expectations, maintained exchange rate stability as well as relatively stable international non-food prices.

Volatile foods recorded 1.15% (mtm) inflation in January 2020, lower than 2.17% (mtm) in December 2020. Inflationary pressures on volatile foods were predominantly affected by higher prices of bird's eye chilies, fresh fish, tempeh and raw tofu in line with restrained supply and rising international food prices. Nevertheless, higher VF inflation was offset by price corrections affecting purebred chicken eggs and shallots. Annually, VF inflation stood at 2.82% (yoy), down from 3.62% (yoy) one month earlier.

Administered prices experienced 0.19% (mtm) deflation in January 2021 after recording 0.35% (mtm) inflation in December 2020. Deflation was triggered by the normalisation of transportation fares, airfares in particular, after the yearend festive period. Notwithstanding, deeper deflation was negated by excise duty hikes that fed through to higher prices of filtered clove cigarettes, coupled with higher charges on several toll road sections. Annually, administered prices recorded 0.34% (yoy) inflation in January 2021, up from 0.25% (yoy) the month earlier.

Jakarta, 1st February 2021

Head of Communication Department

Erwin Haryono

Executive Director

Information about Bank Indonesia

Tel. 021-131, Email: bicara@bi.go.id

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 05:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/04Indonesia's fourth-quarter GDP shrinks more than expected, first full-year contraction since 1998
RE
02/04TERMINALE GNL ADRIATICO S R L : Adriatic LNG launches public consultations on Open Season
PU
02/04China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up
RE
02/04NOPSEMA takes compliance action against Woodside Energy Ltd to ensure safe and responsible decommissioning of the Nganhurra riser turret mooring
PU
02/04BANK INDONESIA : Low Inflation in January 2021
PU
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/04U.S. employment growth likely rebounded; more government money still needed
RE
02/04U.S. thanks Taiwan for support for auto chips in key trade meeting
RE
02/04COURSE TO SUCCESS : Coursera's CEO on the value of lifelong learning
RE
02/04Kuroda says BOJ's ETF buying helped ease market strains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3APPLE INC. : Looming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
4Yellen seeks to 'understand deeply' GameStop frenzy as market regulators meet
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ford cuts output of F-150 pickups due to semiconductor shortage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ