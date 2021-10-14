Log in
Bank Indonesia : Renewal of Bilateral Swap Arrangement between Japan and Indonesia

10/14/2021 | 12:42am EDT
No.23/262/DKom

Japan and Indonesia renewed the Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) today. The Bank of Japan, acting as agent for the Minister of Finance of Japan, and the Bank Indonesia signed the third Amendment and Restatement Agreement of the third BSA. The BSA enables Indonesia to swap its local currency in exchange for the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen. The size of the BSA remains unchanged, that is, up to 22.76 billion US Dollars or its equivalent in Japanese Yen.

The renewed BSA incorporates amendments to align the BSA with the recent amendments to the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) Agreement.

Japan and Indonesia expect that the BSA, which is aimed at strengthening a financial safety net, will further help deepen financial cooperation between the two countries and contribute to regional and global financial stability.

Jakarta, 14th October 2021

Head of Communication Department Group

Muhammad Nur

Director

Bank Indonesia published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:41:04 UTC.


HOT NEWS