Bank Indonesia : The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Jan 21st, 2021

01/19/2021 | 11:58pm EST
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Indonesian Recent Economic Development and Policy Update, January 2021

"Synergy to Drive National Economic Recovery, Mitigating Covid-19 Risk"

Thursday, 21st January 2021

Speakers:

Governor - Bank Indonesia

Ministry of Finance

The Republic of Indonesia - Investor Relations Unit

Central Bank

Ministry of Finance

Republic of Indonesia

Republic of Indonesia

Time:

16:00 Jakarta Time (GMT+7)

17:00 Hong Kong Time (GMT+8)

09:00 London Time (GMT)

10:00 Paris Time (GMT+1)

Participants Dial-In Numbersare listed below.

Q&A Session will follow the presentation.

Replay

The link for conference recording will be announced and accessible after the conference ends.

IRU Mailing List Registration

Kindly email us at

ContactIRU-DL@bi.go.idto

receive upcoming notifications.

For further questions or comments, please contact:

Veny Tamarind

E: veny_t@bi.go.id

Nadira Titalia

E: nadira_titalia@bi.go.id

Participant Dial-In Numbers

Country

International

Local Dial-In

Toll - Free

International Dial - In Number: +61 283733550

Argentina

08004444844

Australia

1800175864

+61

283733507

(Sydney)

1300212365

(mobile)

Austria

0800295044

+43

720815841

(All Cities)

Belgium

080072736

+32

28948387 (Brussels)

Brazil

08000201589

Bulgaria

008001201107

Canada

18552771647

+1 6474269741

(Toronto)

Chile

12300201228

China

4001203169 (Domestic)

8008700211 (Dom. Landline)

Colombia

018005183541

Czech Republic

800701609

+420 234147049 (Prague)

Denmark

80251312

+45

32727796 (Copenhagen)

Finland

80080010400

+358 923170511 (Helsinki)

France

0800913217

+33

170950564

(Paris)

Germany

08001860810

+49

6925739843 (Frankfurt)

Hong Kong

800963435

+852 30082033

Hungary

0680109825

+36

15779991 (Budapest)

India

0008001008657

+91

2230985881 (Mumbai)

18002666833

Indonesia, Indosat

0018030204844

Indonesia, Telkom

0078030204844

Ireland

1800551449

+353 15269744

(Dublin)

Israel

1809450461

Italy

800791896

Japan

0120994106 (Dom.)

+81

363271460

(Tokyo)

Korea (South)

0808520292 (Dom.)

+82

232753957

(Seoul)

Macau

+853 62625243

Malaysia

1800816793

+60

320544056

(Kuala

Lumpur)

Mexico

8001124555

Netherlands

08000233882

+31

207946787

(Amsterdam)

New Zealand

0800444845

+64

92805280 (Auckland)

Norway

80010865

Peru

080055429

Philippines

180016120169

Poland

008006411208

Portugal

800827833

Russian Federation

88001006448

Singapore

8006162312

+65

31580666

Slovak Republic

0800601439

South Africa

0800997777

Spain

900834792

+34

935452850

(Barcelona)

Sweden

020798766

+46

850507874

(Stockholm)

Switzerland

0800835820

+41

225181518

(Geneva)

Taiwan

0809066683

+886 255723899 (Taipei)

Thailand

0018006121037

United Arab Emirates

800035703563

United Kingdom

08082341368

+44

2036514875 (London)

United States

18558230291

+1 4696669932

(New York)

Venezuela

08001362069

Vietnam

18004820

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

FOR JOINING THE

CONFERENCE:

a. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, dial in using one of the numbers listed. The international dial in number should be used if your local dial in number is unavailable.

  1. Participants will need to enter Conference ID (6098426)followed by the pound or # key.
  2. Participants will then be asked to record the details requested at the time of booking. Participants must speak slowly and clearly and supply all
    information requested. Participants that do not supply the information or if the information is unintelligible, will be excluded from any question and answer session and their information will not appear on the participant list.

Helpful Keypad

Commands:

*0 - Operator Assistance

*6 - Self Mute/Un-Mute

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 04:57:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
