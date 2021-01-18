Bank Indonesia seen holding rates on Thursday; may cut further in Q1

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=IDCBRR%3DECI
JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will
likely keep interest rates steady on Thursday but could cut them
as early as the first quarter of 2021 as the country continues
to grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters
poll showed on Monday.
All but two of 25 analysts in a Reuters poll expected Bank
Indonesia (BI) to keep the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase
rate at 3.75%, with two others predicting a 25
basis point rate reduction this week.
Southeast Asia's largest economy suffered its first
recession in 22 years in 2020 as the pandemic hit consumption
and business activity. Indonesia has been among the worst hit by
the pandemic in the region, with daily infections rising to
record levels over the weekend.
"We expect the BI rate to maintain (the) status quo, with
the commentary (expected) to be cautious as the grip of rising
COVID-19 cases continues to be a hurdle for normalisation," said
Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS.
BI slashed its benchmark rate by a total of 125 bps last
year to help lift the economy out of the doldrums, while it also
pumped some $50 billion of liquidity into the financial system
and loosened credit rules. The benchmark rate has been at 3.75%
since November, when the central bank last cut rates.
Analysts in the poll were nearly evenly split on whether
monetary easing is in store for 2021.
Eight of 15 analysts who gave year-end views forecast a rate
cut in the first quarter of this year, but seven others expected
the central bank to stand pat for the whole of 2021.
The central bank will also have to balance the need to
support the economy with concerns about keeping Indonesian
assets attractive for foreign investors, after a rise in U.S.
Treasury yields earlier this month pressured the rupiah,
analysts said.
"With BI's FX stability objective – which remains a
priority, in our view – the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields
will likely inhibit BI from cutting the policy rate at this
stage," said Nomura analysts in a research note.
