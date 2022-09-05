Bank Indonesia seen stepping up tightening pace after 'game changer' fuel hike

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is
expected to step up the pace of interest rate increases after
the government's weekend announcement of a substantial fuel
price hike, economists say.
Bank Indonesia (BI) raised borrowing costs by 25 basis
points last month having held the benchmark rate at
a record low of 3.50% until then, as a high subsidy budget had
kept a lid on the inflation rate even when global policymakers
have been hiking rates at a furious pace over the past several
months.
However, President Joko Widodo's move on Saturday to raise
subsidised fuel prices by around 30% has altered Indonesia's
monetary outlook, setting inflation on an accelerating
trajectory at a time when food prices are already rising due to
high global commodity costs.
The annual inflation rate in August, at 4.69%, was already
above BI's 2% to 4% target range for a third straight month due
to rising food prices. Finance ministry officials on Monday
forecast inflation to increase to between 6.6% and 6.8% for this
year.
"For Bank Indonesia, the fuel price adjustment is a
considerable game changer, given that the fiscal inflation
shield is no more," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist with OCBC
Bank.
He predicted BI to raise rates at least by 50 bps, or more,
for the rest of the year to respond to inflation that he expects
could breach 7% in coming months. Before the weekend fuel price
hike, OCBC had expected 50 bps of increases for 2022.
A Reuters analysis of eleven economists shows interest rates
are set to rise anywhere between another 50 bps to 225 bps
through the end of this year to late 2023, compared with 25
basis points to 125 bps of increases before the fuel hike.
A few expect Bank of Indonesia to front-load the rate
increases, while some are forecasting a terminal rate as high as
6% in the current tightening cycle that would last until
sometime in 2023.
COMMODITY BOOST
Indonesia is a major exporter of palm oil, coal, nickel and
tin. With the war in Ukraine fuelling an upward cycle in
commodity prices this year, the country has seen exports
soaring, shoring up its economic resilience.
But the government has been under pressure to rein in its
ballooning subsidy budget. The fuel hike would cut subsidy
spending by about 48 trillion rupiah ($3.22 billion) this year
to 650 trillion rupiah, helping to gradually reduce fiscal
deficits after pandemic-era spending spree.
Before the fuel price hike, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo had
said he did not foresee an aggressive tightening cycle this
year, pointing to strong fundamentals of Southeast Asia's
largest economy and the rupiah currency trading
relatively better than its peers.
In a text response to Reuters, BI's Deputy Governor Dody
Budi Waluyo said the central bank would update forecasts in a
timely manner before making policy decisions.
"BI has a history of aggressive tightening during fuel-price
driven inflation," Jakarta-based brokerage Trimegah Securities
wrote in a commentary to clients, pointing to monetary response
to past fuel price hikes from 2005 to 2013.
In November 2014, BI held an out-of-cycle policy meeting and
raised its benchmark rate by 25 bps a day after the government
raised fuel prices by about 30%-36%.
Trimegah, whose forecast had already factored in a fuel hike
before the official move, maintained its expectations for rates
to rise by 50 bps at BI's next meeting on Sept. 21-22, and sees
further hikes with a peak of 5.25% or 5.50% in 2023, economist
Fakhrul Fulvian said.
The finance ministry expects fuel price adjustment to have
minimal impact on economic growth, which it forecast will stay
within a 5.1% to 5.4% range for this year, up from 3.7% in 2021.
Deyi Tan, economist at Morgan Stanley, concurred on the
economic outlook.
"Indonesia is one of the handful of net commodity exporters
in the world and stands to benefit from elevated commodity
prices," she said.
"Overall, we see Indonesia as one of the economies in Asia
which is better-placed, given that it offers a stagflation hedge
and a domestic demand buffer."
($1 = 14,917.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)