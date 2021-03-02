Bank Lending Declines by 2.4 percent, Year-on-Year, in January

Preliminary data show that outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP, decreased by 2.4 percent year-on-year in January following a 0.7-percent decline in the previous month. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, fell by 0.3 percent.

Outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, recorded a slight decline of 1.7 percent, while outstanding loans to non-residents1 likewise decreased by 21.6 percent. In general, credit activity remained soft due to weak demand as banks continued to be risk-averse on concerns over asset quality and profitability.

Under loans to residents, consumer loans contracted by 6.9 percent in January 2021 after increasing by 4.1 percent in December 2020 due to the decline in credit card and motor vehicle loans as well as the slowdown in salary-based consumption loans during the month.

Meanwhile, outstanding loans to key sectors continued to decline, particularly to wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-6.9 percent), manufacturing (-7.4 percent), as well as financial and insurance activities (-6.3 percent). However, the contraction was tempered by sustained growth in loans to some major production sectors, specifically to real estate activities (5.7 percent), transportation and storage (6.6 percent), construction (4.3 percent), and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (3.5 percent). Loans to other production sectors, likewise, reflected marginal growth following the reopening of business activities especially human health and social work activities (11.0 percent) as well as accommodation and food services activities (4.0 percent). Overall, outstanding loans for production activities, net of RRPs, went down by 1.1 percent in January from a 0.4-percent decline in the previous month.

The BSP's accommodative monetary policy stance continues to complement critical fiscal and health interventions in supporting economic activity and market sentiment. Looking ahead, the BSP reiterates its commitment to take appropriate measures as needed to ensure ample liquidity and credit, consistent with its mandate to maintain price and financial stability.

1 Include loans by UKB's foreign currency deposit units (FCDUs) to non-residents.

