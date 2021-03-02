Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank Lending Declines by 2.4 percent, Year-on-Year, in January

03/02/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
Bank Lending Declines by 2.4 percent, Year-on-Year, in January March 01, 2021

Preliminary data show that outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP, decreased by 2.4 percent year-on-year in January following a 0.7-percent decline in the previous month. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, fell by 0.3 percent.

Outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, recorded a slight decline of 1.7 percent, while outstanding loans to non-residents1 likewise decreased by 21.6 percent. In general, credit activity remained soft due to weak demand as banks continued to be risk-averse on concerns over asset quality and profitability.

Under loans to residents, consumer loans contracted by 6.9 percent in January 2021 after increasing by 4.1 percent in December 2020 due to the decline in credit card and motor vehicle loans as well as the slowdown in salary-based consumption loans during the month.

Meanwhile, outstanding loans to key sectors continued to decline, particularly to wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-6.9 percent), manufacturing (-7.4 percent), as well as financial and insurance activities (-6.3 percent). However, the contraction was tempered by sustained growth in loans to some major production sectors, specifically to real estate activities (5.7 percent), transportation and storage (6.6 percent), construction (4.3 percent), and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (3.5 percent). Loans to other production sectors, likewise, reflected marginal growth following the reopening of business activities especially human health and social work activities (11.0 percent) as well as accommodation and food services activities (4.0 percent). Overall, outstanding loans for production activities, net of RRPs, went down by 1.1 percent in January from a 0.4-percent decline in the previous month.

The BSP's accommodative monetary policy stance continues to complement critical fiscal and health interventions in supporting economic activity and market sentiment. Looking ahead, the BSP reiterates its commitment to take appropriate measures as needed to ensure ample liquidity and credit, consistent with its mandate to maintain price and financial stability.

----------------------------------

1 Include loans by UKB's foreign currency deposit units (FCDUs) to non-residents.

View Table​

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aCRODA INTERNATIONAL  : full year 2020 results presentation
PU
02:55aHORIZON MINERALS  : Half Yearly Report for period ended 31 December 2020
PU
02:55aLEADER : Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Next-generation Application Management Service Providers 2021
PU
02:54aROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters' annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally
RE
02:53aA8 NEW MEDIA  : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021
PU
02:53aEVOTEC  : Argobio announces its launch with 50 M to create and develop pioneering biotech spinouts with the support of Bpifrance, Kurma Partners, Angelini Pharma, Evotec, and the Institut Pasteur
PU
02:52aGENOVIS  : Proposal to expand the Genovis Board of Directors at 2021 AGM
AQ
02:51aEBAY  : Adevinta to divest smaller British units to salvage $9.2 billion tie-up
RE
02:50aARCO VARA  : Takeover bid for Arco Vara AS shares
AQ
02:49aNOVATURAS  : AB “Novaturas” is finishing refunds for the trips that have been cancelled due to the pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : MINING MAGNETS: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ