Bank Negara Malaysia and Department of Statistics Malaysia Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Strategic Collaboration on Data Sharing and Other Statistical Related Areas

10/25/2021 | 05:34am EDT
Bank Negara Malaysia and Department of Statistics Malaysia Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Strategic Collaboration on Data Sharing and Other Statistical Related Areas Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1715 on Monday, 25 October 2021
25 Oct 2021

Bank Negara Malaysia and the Department of Statistics Malaysia entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, signed by Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus and Chief Statistician Dato' Sri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

The new MoU enhances the inter-agency MoU previously signed in 2008 by further strengthening the scope of data sharing and utilisation for surveillance, analysis, and policy formulation. The MoU also sets out new areas of partnership between both agencies, such as in research and development, technical consulting and advice, as well as training and capacity building.

This partnership is expected to support the development of subject matter expertise in both agencies to meet current and emerging data needs, through the adoption of advanced statistical techniques, application of data science and analytics, as well as other innovative approaches.

Bank Negara Malaysia
25 Oct 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
