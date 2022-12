Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES INCREASES TO THE DEALER AND ROUND LIMITS FOR OVERNIGHT REPO OPERATIONS -STATEMENT

* BOC SAYS LIMITS FOR OVERNIGHT REPO OPERATIONS WILL INCREASE TO C$1 BILLION FOR EACH ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANT FROM DEC. 19

* BOC SAYS MAXIMUM AGGREGATE CASH-VALUE LIMIT WILL INCREASE TO C$5 BILLION FROM PREVIOUS C$1.5 BILLION LIMIT PER OFFERING Source text : https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2022/12/bank-canada-announces-increases-dealer-round-limits-overnight-repo-operations/