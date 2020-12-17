Bank Of England Leaves Benchmark Interest Rate Unchanged At 0.1% -- Update

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--The Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate on hold Thursday and said the economic outlook for the U.K. has been brightened by the rollout of a vaccine against Covid-19.

The nine members of the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the central bank's policy rate at 0.1% and the target for its asset purchase program at 895 billion pounds ($1.209 trillion), the panel said in a statement.

The decision wasn't a surprise. The BOE expanded its bond-buying program last month as the U.K. once again imposed restrictions on the economy and daily life to combat a resurgent pandemic.

Major central banks this year have injected large doses of stimulus to prop up economies wracked by coronavirus and government efforts to contain it.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled that it expects low rates and asset purchases to continue for years to support recovery. The European Central Bank scaled up its emergency lending program last week.

The BOE said it expects the first three months of 2021 to be another tough period for the U.K. economy--and that is assuming it reaches a free-trade accord with the European Union. Negotiators from London and Brussels are trying to iron out differences and cement agreement before a Dec. 31 deadline.

The central bank said that although the outlook is uncertain, mass vaccination against Covid-19 likely means restrictions can slowly be removed in the coming months, spurring faster economic growth.

"The successful trialling of some Covid vaccines and initial plans to roll them out widely over the first half of next year... is likely to reduce the downside risks to the economic outlook," the panel said.

Write to Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 0748ET