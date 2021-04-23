Log in
Bank Regulatory Expert Deb Bonosconi Joins BRG's Financial Institution Advisory Group

04/23/2021 | 11:10am EDT
WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Deb Bonosconi has joined the firm as a managing director, further bolstering its Financial Institution Advisory practice.

Bonosconi has more than 25 years of experience as a financial services practitioner and regulator and advises clients on a variety of regulatory, enforcement and compliance matters, with an emphasis on Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/anti-money laundering (AML), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and risk-focused services. She has conducted numerous reviews of financial institutions' AML, sanctions and fraud programs to identify and implement risk-based operational efficiencies to improve quality and effectiveness. Her experience includes cryptocurrency exchanges and bank-licensing obligations specific to BSA/AML requirements.

"BRG has quickly become the go-to firm for all types and sizes of financial institutions, including payments processors, traditional and nontraditional banks, and fintech firms," said Bonosconi. "I'm excited to work with such a deeply data-driven organization that provides the insights that matter for our clients in an ever-evolving business landscape."

Before joining BRG, Bonosconi spent eight years at Promontory Financial Group. She was formerly a director for the forensics practice of a Big Four firm and a director of AML advisory practices at another Big Four firm. She has held AML leadership roles at GE Money, HSBC, eBay/PayPal and Citigroup. Previously, Bonosconi was a federal bank examiner for 10 years, first at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a compliance examiner and then in the Federal Reserve Board's Investigations and Enforcement Section.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-regulatory-expert-deb-bonosconi-joins-brgs-financial-institution-advisory-group-301276029.html

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
