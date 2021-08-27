Bank appraisals increased to 1,221 euros per square meter

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,221 per square meter in July, €6 more than in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the rate of change stood at 8.3% (8.6% in June). It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported rose to around 30 thousand in the current period, 53.6% more than reported in the same period of the previous year.