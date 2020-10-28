Bank appraisals unchanged at 1,128 Euros per square meter

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,128 per square meter in September, the same value as in the previous month. This represents a deceleration on a year-on-year basis, with the rate of change moving from 7.0% in August to 5.8% in September. It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported rose to around 24 thousand in September 2020, 3.0% higher than reported in the same month of the previous year.

