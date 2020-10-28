Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank appraisals unchanged at 1,128 Euros per square meter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 07:15am EDT
Summary

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,128 per square meter in September, the same value as in the previous month. This represents a deceleration on a year-on-year basis, with the rate of change moving from 7.0% in August to 5.8% in September. It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported rose to around 24 thousand in September 2020, 3.0% higher than reported in the same month of the previous year.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 11:14:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aAVANTOR : reg; Announces Offering of Senior First Lien Notes
PR
07:38aENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:37aBlackstone third-quarter earnings rise on strong asset sales
RE
07:37aAIRBUS : Boeing posts fourth straight quarterly loss as sales slump
RE
07:37aNINETY ONE UK LTD : - Form 8.3 - McCarthy & Stone Plc
PR
07:36aStock Futures Point to Selloff on Rising Virus Cases
DJ
07:35aEesti Pank research awards go to Gaygysyz Ashyrov, Krista Tarkmees and Kseniia Kasianova
PU
07:35aASSURANT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aCrystal Bridge Enters into Arrangement Agreement with Alpha Cognition, Announces up to $13 Million Private Placement
NE
07:33aAston Martin gains capital injection and strengthens Mercedes link
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3S&P 500 : U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest
5China shares rise driven by consumer, healthcare stocks; Hang Seng slips

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group