Bank deposits continued to grow rapidly in January

The statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies for February 2021 will be published at 08.00 on 25 March 2021.

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

More detailed information on credit institutions and leasing companies can be found on the Eesti Pank website under Financial sector statistics.

The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

