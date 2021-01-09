Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Afghanistan : DAB's Acting Governor Met Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs

01/09/2021 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DAB's Acting Governor Met Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs
Mpoya
Sat, Jan 09 2021 2:22 PM

January 09, 2021- Mr. Ajmal Ahmady, the Acting Governor of DAB met the Turkmen delegation led by Mr. Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs who had visited Afghanistan to sign the MoU on cooperation in business and economic development.

Discussions were held in this meeting for creating sound banking relations between the two countries. In addition, the project of gas transmission from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan (TAPI), determining proper legal and financial approaches for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railway line and the work progress of Lapis Lazuli Trade route were also discussed.

While appreciating the good intentions of the friendly country Turkmenistan and extending his gratitude, Mr. Ahmady promised the Turkmen delegation of his cooperation in regard to the implementation of the developmental and economic projects, and requested both parties to accelerate the executive process of the projects.

It's worth mentioning that apart from the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, the Ambassador of the said country in Afghanistan, and the CEO of the TPCL project were also present in the meeting.

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 09 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2021 10:03:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aLarge fire at Ireland's Port of Cork brought under control
RE
06:11aGreece submits bill on western territorial waters extension
RE
05:32aFire crews tackle large blaze at Ireland's Port of Cork
RE
05:21aChina to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
RE
05:04aBANK OF AFGHANISTAN : DAB's Acting Governor Met Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs
PU
04:20aIran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president
RE
04:11aUK's Sunak looking to delay tax rises -The Times
RE
04:09aUK's Sunak looking to delay tax rises -The Times
RE
03:10aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iran Invigorating for Producing Oil from Azar Joint Field
PU
02:34aOsaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
2BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
3FACEBOOK INC : The 'Small-Cap Effect' Isn't Dead, After All -- Journal Report
4China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
5CD PROJEKT S.A. : CD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 1/2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ