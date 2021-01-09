Bank of Afghanistan : DAB's Acting Governor Met Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs

DAB's Acting Governor Met Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mpoya

Sat, Jan 09 2021 2:22 PM

January 09, 2021- Mr. Ajmal Ahmady, the Acting Governor of DAB met the Turkmen delegation led by Mr. Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs who had visited Afghanistan to sign the MoU on cooperation in business and economic development.

Discussions were held in this meeting for creating sound banking relations between the two countries. In addition, the project of gas transmission from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan (TAPI), determining proper legal and financial approaches for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan railway line and the work progress of Lapis Lazuli Trade route were also discussed.

While appreciating the good intentions of the friendly country Turkmenistan and extending his gratitude, Mr. Ahmady promised the Turkmen delegation of his cooperation in regard to the implementation of the developmental and economic projects, and requested both parties to accelerate the executive process of the projects.

It's worth mentioning that apart from the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, the Ambassador of the said country in Afghanistan, and the CEO of the TPCL project were also present in the meeting.