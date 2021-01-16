Bank of Afghanistan : DAB's Acting Governor Met with Representatives of Electronic Payment Companies

DAB's Acting Governor Met with Representatives of Electronic Payment Companies

Mpoya

Sat, Jan 16 2021 3:59 PM

January 16, 2021- Mr. Ajmal Ahmady, the Acting Governor of DAB met with representatives of Electronic Payment companies.

In this meeting, representatives of the said companies discussed the problems and challenges in acquiring the electronic payment license with Mr. Ahmady and requested appropriate solutions to the aforementioned problems.

Subsequently, Mr. Ahmady said that Da Afghanistan Bank is trying to improve electronic payments to provide the required facilities in this regard, and promised that the current challenges will be dealt with.

Da Afghanistan Bank hereby assures that it will put untiring efforts into creating a proper and standard environment for improving the electronic payment system in the light of relevant payment and financial and banking sector laws.