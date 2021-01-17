Bank of Afghanistan : Online Meeting with the Authorities of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Online Meeting with the Authorities of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Mpoya

January 16, 2021-Da Afghanistan Bank held an online meeting with the authorities of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was aimed at managing and strengthening the relations with regional and international institutions and organizations to share information for the purpose of designing and drafting appropriate monetary policies. Technical cooperation, sharing of information and experiences were also discussed in the meeting.

Mr. Ahmady appreciated the good intentions of the friendly country Uzbekistan for its cooperation in other fields of economics, business and investment, and requested the authorities of the Central Bank of said country to cooperate in creating sound banking relations with Da Afghanistan Bank.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan promised to provide alls sort of technical cooperation, and share information and experiences with Da Afghanistan Bank placing emphasis on the continuity of relations between the Central Banks of the two countries.

It's worth mentioning that Mr. Babur Abubakarov and Behzad Khumarov, the Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan had participated in this meeting.