Bank of Afghanistan : Press Release

09/11/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Press Release
Mpoya
Sat, Sep 11 2021 11:39 AM

Da Afghanistan Bank assures the noble people of Afghanistan of the safety of their deposits in commercial banks. Currently the activities of these banks have resumed in the Capital and provinces of the country. The commercial banks are conducting their activities in accordance with the procedure issued by Da Afghanistan Bank and will soon return to normal.

So far, Da Afghanistan Bank has not received any formal notification pertaining to the freezing of monetary reserves of this bank and the bank has been informed of it through the news published by the media of the country based on the reports of foreign media. Upon receiving this news, the Executive Board of the bank shared the issue with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and has taken the required steps to solve this problem as soon as possible.

Da Afghanistan Bank is committed to the development of the financial and banking system of the country, and the leadership of the bank is trying to establish good financial and banking relationships with the world.

Regards,

DAB Leadership

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 07:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
