Bank of Afghanistan : Press Release

Press Release

Mpoya

Sat, Sep 11 2021 11:39 AM https://tinyurl.com/yfdm65rq

Da Afghanistan Bank assures the noble people of Afghanistan of the safety of their deposits in commercial banks. Currently the activities of these banks have resumed in the Capital and provinces of the country. The commercial banks are conducting their activities in accordance with the procedure issued by Da Afghanistan Bank and will soon return to normal.

So far, Da Afghanistan Bank has not received any formal notification pertaining to the freezing of monetary reserves of this bank and the bank has been informed of it through the news published by the media of the country based on the reports of foreign media. Upon receiving this news, the Executive Board of the bank shared the issue with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and has taken the required steps to solve this problem as soon as possible.

Da Afghanistan Bank is committed to the development of the financial and banking system of the country, and the leadership of the bank is trying to establish good financial and banking relationships with the world.

Regards,

DAB Leadership