Bank of Afghanistan : DAB Supreme Council Holds its Meeting

DAB Supreme Council Holds its Meeting

Mpoya

Sun, Mar 14 2021 3:58 PM https://tinyurl.com/yhlruh7t

March 14, 2021- The Supreme Council of Da Afghanistan Bank, being the highest decision making body of the bank, held its first periodic meeting 2021.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Ajmal Ahmady, the acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, with online participation of other members of the Supreme Council. In this meeting, they discussed performance of Da Afghanistan Bank and implementation of the programs designed for the first quarter of the year. In addition, they discussed and exchanged views on economic situation of Afghanistan, monetary policy implementation, banking system performance and supervision, financial system of the country, accelerating payments digitalization process, developing banking system and a number of administrative issues pertaining to the bank and made necessary decisions in accordance with the provisions of DAB law.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Council of DAB holds its meeting quarterly (four times a year) to discuss and exchange views on different policy making issues, designing banking operations, performance and achievements of the bank and make necessary decisions for the improvement of the bank and financial and banking system performance of the country.