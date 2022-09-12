Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of America CEO predicts income boost from higher rates

09/12/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp expects a "big bump" in the income it earns from rising interest rates, its chief executive officer told investors at a conference on Monday.

"We're going to get a big bump in NII," Brian Moynihan said, referring to net interest income, a closely watched measure of how much money banks make from lending. "We'll grow revenue faster."

Bank of America, the nation's second-biggest lender, stands to benefit from rising interest rates because it can charge more for customer loans. The Federal Reserve has delivered back-to-back 75-basis-point rate hikes, and contracts in futures markets tied to Fed expectations predict a third increase of that magnitude.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar; additional reporting from Manya Saini; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.68742 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.94% 35.27 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.1689 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.77002 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0129 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012616 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.61299 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36a'FRANKLY SHOCKING' : Inquiry says Star unfit to hold Sydney casino licence
RE
12:26aIndia's RBI may hike rates by 50 bps as inflation accelerates - analysts
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : Domestic capacity at 100% of pre-pande…
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : International capacity at 65% of pre-p…
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle With Spotlight on U.S. Inflation Data
DJ
12:08aBattery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
RE
12:02aTaiwan says new Lithuanian office in Taipei begins operations
RE
12:01a'CHALLENGE' TO MAINTAIN WORLD'S FOCUS ON GLOBAL HEALTH AFTER COVID-19 : Bill Gates
RE
09/12Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China
RE
09/12Indonesia to review minimum wage rules after protests over fuel price hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's RBI may hike rates by 50 bps as inflation accelerates - analyst..
2Indian shares scale 5-month high as Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life jump
3Taiwan says new Lithuanian office in Taipei begins operations
4Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China
5Baring Private Equity Asia raises $11.2 billion in its largest buyout f..

HOT NEWS