Bank of America, Walmart, UC Berkeley Law Team Up for The Marine Mammal Center's Ocean Policy Series to Talk Capitalism and Climate Change on April 20

Moderated by former CNN Newsroom host Carol Costello, the Ocean Policy Webinar Series will feature ocean policy and advocacy experts from across the country

The Marine Mammal Center – the world’s largest marine mammal hospital – has announced the second installment of its Ocean Policy Webinar Series. The webinar will be headlined by executives from Bank of America and Walmart, along with the executive director of UC Berkeley Law’s Center for Law, Energy, and the Environment. It will take place on April 20 at 10 AM PDT. Pre-registration is required, and details can be found at www.marinemammalcenter.org/policy/.

The second webinar is titled: Climate Change and Capitalism: A Critical Intersection. The past year saw ocean pollution rapidly increase, with reports of over 1.5 billion face masks entering the ocean in 2020 alone. This webinar will feature a discussion about the effects of climate change on the ocean and marine mammals, and what role the business community must play to help solve these extraordinary challenges.

“Global climate change is one of the defining issues facing marine mammals and the ocean,” said Dr. Jeff Boehm, CEO of The Marine Mammal Center. “This webinar will feature corporate sustainability experts who will provide insight into what two significant corporations are doing to help our planet’s fight against climate change.”

The first panelist is Rich Brown, Senior Vice President in the Global Environmental Group at Bank of America. The group is responsible for all environmental sustainability decisions for the company, including climate finance, corporate policy and governance, and philanthropy. In his role, Brown is responsible for environmental business development, with a focus on transitioning to a low-carbon energy future. Bank of America provides support to ocean pollution cleanup partners across the globe.

Joining the webinar from Walmart.org is Chelsea Scantlan, Program Officer on the Sustainability Team, who leads philanthropic sustainability investments related to ocean health and circularity for Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. The team focuses on enhancing social and environmental sustainability of supply chains. In her role, Scantlan develops plans and strategies to shift business practices to become more regenerative.

Rounding out the panel is Jordan Diamond, Executive Director of UC Berkeley Law’s Center for Law, Energy & the Environment (CLEE). Diamond also co-directs the Law of the Sea Institute at Berkeley Law, which facilitates expert research and commentary on critical ocean issues. Her work focuses on ensuring environmental laws and policies are based on the best information available, developed through inclusive and transparent processes, and implemented through adaptive and accountable programs. She has served on the Governor-appointed California Ocean Protection Panel since 2018.

This installment comes on the heels of the debut of the webinar series, which focused on what the 2020 election meant for climate change policy and our ocean, featuring Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Congressmembers Karen Bass and Jared Huffman.

The series is moderated by award-winning journalist and former host of CNN Newsroom, Carol Costello. Her distinguished broadcasting career spans three decades, and has covered a variety of topics – from interviewing four US presidents to covering the world’s most significant news stories.

ABOUT THE MARINE MAMMAL CENTER:

Headquartered on the site of a former Cold War missile base, The Marine Mammal Center is a global leader in marine mammal health, science and conservation, and is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world. The Center’s teaching hospital and training programs operate globally, with its headquarters in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, part of the National Park Service. Expert teams from the Center travel around the world to work with emerging first responders and has itself rescued more than 24,000 marine mammals from 600 miles of its authorized rescue area of California coastline and the Big Island of Hawai’i. The Center’s mission is to advance global ocean conservation through marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education.

For more information, please visit MarineMammalCenter.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006154/en/