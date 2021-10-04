Bank of America launches research coverage for digital assets

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp published its
first research coverage focused on cryptocurrencies and other
digital assets on Monday, joining other mainstream financial
institutions as they strengthen their involvement with the asset
class.
The move, earlier reported by Bloomberg News, was confirmed
later by a BofA spokesperson.
The "digital asset universe is too large to ignore," the
bank's new cryptocurrencies and digital assets team said in its
report.
The team, appointed in July, is headed by insider Alkesh
Shah, a former technology analyst, the bank said.
Despite wild price swings, digital assets such as bitcoin
have seen a broad institutional interest this year, with large
Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc having
restarted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-crypto-currency-goldman-sachs-exclusi-idUSKCN2AT390
their crypto trading desk.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)