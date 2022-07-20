Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources

07/20/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of America building is shown in Los Angeles, California

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Alex To, one of Bank of America's top rainmakers in Asia, has recently left the bank, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

To, based in Hong Kong, was most recently the bank's co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking.

Prior to joining Bank of America in 2014, he was chairman of China investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

To will be pursuing opportunities outside investment banking, said one of the people and a separate source who all declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Bank of America declined to comment.

To referred a Reuters query for comment to Bank of America.

Bloomberg first reported about his departure on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.38% 33.35 Delayed Quote.-25.04%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.54% 81.65 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.93% 5400.41 Real-time Quote.-15.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aIndia to invest overseas, seek long-term deals in push for fertiliser
RE
01:40aBank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources
RE
01:39aAsian shares extend a global rally as dollar languishes
RE
01:36aBritain says Russia's Donbas offensive makes 'minimal gains'
RE
01:35aGoldman Sachs' Leland to return to London in new role
RE
01:35aIndian shares rise as govt cuts windfall tax on crude sales, fuel exports
RE
01:32aChina's imports of Russian coal rise 22% due to cheaper cargoes
RE
01:24aWildfire rages near Athens; homes damaged, hospital evacuated
RE
01:23aUniper bail-out could be discussed with German chancellor on Friday - Handelsblatt
RE
01:15aVolvo Cars Q2 operating profit rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports 5.4 billion net sales and 1.4 billion net income in Q2 2..
2Uniper bail-out could be discussed with German chancellor on Friday - H..
3Whitehaven Coal : 2022_6_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
4White House says Russia laying groundwork to annex Ukraine territory
5China's imports of Russian coal rise 22% due to cheaper cargoes

HOT NEWS