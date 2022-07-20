Bank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources

To, based in Hong Kong, was most recently the bank's co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking.

Prior to joining Bank of America in 2014, he was chairman of China investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

To will be pursuing opportunities outside investment banking, said one of the people and a separate source who all declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Bank of America declined to comment.

To referred a Reuters query for comment to Bank of America.

Bloomberg first reported about his departure on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)