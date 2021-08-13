Bank of America raises pay for analysts -memo

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bank of America told
staff on Friday that it will raise pay for analysts in its
global corporate and investment banking, markets and research
divisions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Banks across Wall Street have been raising pay for
lower-level staff this year to compensate them for grueling
workloads and hours, particularly in the investment banking
divisions where workers have handled record levels of deals.
First-year analysts in those three divisions will now earn
$100,000 in base pay. Second-year analysts will $105,000, and
third-year analysts in the global markets and global research
divisions will earn $110,000.
Those salaries are in line with other banks that recently
announced changes.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)