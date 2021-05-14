Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of America reaches $75 million settlement over excessive fees

05/14/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) -Bank of America Corp agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the second-largest U.S. bank of extracting overdraft fees it didn't earn from customers with savings and checking accounts, court papers showed.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Wednesday with the federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the bank is based, and requires a judge's approval.

Customers said Bank of America often charged multiple $35 fees for insufficient funds or overdrafts on a single transaction, sometimes reflecting the bank's repeated attempts to process it at a merchant's request.

One woman said the bank charged her $105 after rejecting her $20 credit card payment and then attempting without her knowledge to "retry" processing the same payment five and nine days after the initial rejection, resulting in three $35 fees.

One woman said the bank imposed $105 in fees after rejecting her $20 credit card payment, attempting without her knowledge to "retry" processing the same payment five and nine days after the initial rejection, resulting in three $35 fees.

The plaintiffs' lawyers said that as part of the settlement, Bank of America will stop imposing multiple fees on "retry" payments for at least five years, saving customers an estimated $5.3 million a month and $318 million overall.

Bank of America denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. A spokesman declined to comment on Friday.

The plaintiffs' lawyers intend to seek up to $25 million from the settlement fund in attorney's fees.

Repeated overdrafts can result in account closures and leave some lower-income customers without access to banking services.

Banks have faced many lawsuits over the years claiming they sought to illegally maximize overdraft fees.

U.S. banks took in $11.68 billion of overdraft fees in 2019, according to the Center for Responsible Lending, even before the COVID-19 pandemic left millions in financial distress. Just 9% of account holders paid 84% of the fees, the nonprofit said.

The case is Morris et al v. Bank of America NA, U.S. District Court, Western District of North Carolina, No. 18-00157.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and John Stonestreet)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pU.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
RE
03:47pBank of America reaches $75 million settlement over excessive fees
RE
03:31pDollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease
RE
03:21pIMF mission says Ghana economy rebounding
RE
03:21pImf mission says "deeper, and more equitable" fiscal measures needed to address ghana's debt vulnerabilities brought on by pandemic
RE
03:21pImf mission says ghana economy rebounding, supported by strong policy response
RE
03:21pImf mission says ghana has managed the covid-19 outbreak very effectively
RE
03:21pDollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease
RE
03:11pExclusive-Italy tribunal rules for Blackstone in RCS building dispute
RE
03:07pBrazil fuel retailers ask govt to cut ethanol blending in gasoline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4Fed officials manage to reassure investors
5DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks extend recovery; dollar, bond yields dip

HOT NEWS