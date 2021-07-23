Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider

07/23/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America's staff in most U.S. states no longer need to fill out health assessments to enter their offices from Monday, regardless of vaccination status, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing a leaked memo.

A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed the Insider report.

The new guidance excludes employees working at the bank's offices in California, Nevada, Rhode Island, Virginia and the state of Washington because of state and local requirements in place, the memo said.

The biggest banks in the world have started to reopen their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs.

Bank of America expects all of its vaccinated employees to return to the office after Labor Day in early September, and will then focus on developing plans to bring back unvaccinated workers to its sites, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg News in an interview last month. https://bloom.bg/3rDJTe4 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pExclusive-Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says
RE
05:39pBuenos Aires province expects high take-up in $7 bln debt offer, source says
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3748 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Broad Stock Market Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pS.Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget
RE
05:19pBank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider
RE
05:18pCommunications Services Up After Snap, Twitter Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS