Bank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider

July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America's staff in most
U.S. states no longer need to fill out health assessments to
enter their offices from Monday, regardless of vaccination
status, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing a leaked
memo.
A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed the Insider
report.
The new guidance excludes employees working at the bank's
offices in California, Nevada, Rhode Island, Virginia and the
state of Washington because of state and local requirements in
place, the memo said.
The biggest banks in the world have started to reopen their
offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling
COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs.
Bank of America expects all of its vaccinated employees to
return to the office after Labor Day in early September, and
will then focus on developing plans to bring back unvaccinated
workers to its sites, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan
told Bloomberg News in an interview last month. https://bloom.bg/3rDJTe4
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)