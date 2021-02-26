Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of America to give U.S. staff paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations: memo

02/26/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Friday its employees in the United States will get paid time off when it is their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Staff will have the option of two half days, for up to four hours each to complete vaccinations this year, according to the memo.

The policy is designed to accommodate the two-dose regimen current vaccines require, and total time off taken for the vaccinations cannot exceed eight hours in 2021, the memo said.

The move comes after Bank of America said in December it would extend benefits for employees who need child or adult-care services, offering reimbursements for caregiver costs. (https://bit.ly/3uCdoxW)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43pStocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
12:41pStocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
12:39pFrance says global tax deal in reach after U.S. move
RE
12:39pU.S. drops 'safe harbor' demand, raising hopes for global tax deal
RE
12:35pIndia's NSE defends response to exchange's shutdown
RE
12:34pNasdaq gains ground as tech stocks recover some losses
RE
12:32pBANK OF AMERICA TO GIVE U.S. STAFF PAID TIME OFF FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS : memo
RE
12:31pEight auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on chip shortage
RE
12:31pEight u.s. governors urge biden administration to push semiconductor firms to temporarily reallocate modest portion of their production to "auto-grade wafer production -- letter
RE
12:27pU.S. Treasury Yields Steady
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO
4Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
5BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ