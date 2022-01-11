Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of America to reduce overdraft fees as regulatory scrutiny grows

01/11/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, said on Tuesday it would reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10 beginning in May, the latest bank to reduce or scrap such charges amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

The bank will also stop charging customers a $35 non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee for bouncing checks or making other automated payments starting in February, and eliminate its $12 fee for overdraft protection services, the bank said.

Such fees have drawn the ire of U.S. lawmakers and the scrutiny of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The watchdog said last month it was exploring new guidance aimed at curbing banks' reliance on overdraft and NSF fees which have ballooned, generating an estimated $69 billion for banks in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $15 billion for the whole of 2019, it said.

Bank of America has been in discussions with the CFPB regarding the new policy, which it received "in a positive fashion," said Holly O'Neill, Bank of America's president of retail banking, in an interview.

Late last year, Capital One Financial Corp said it was eliminating all overdraft and NSF fees. Transactions that overdraft a customer's account are declined unless the customer opts for overdraft protection.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, has also said it would give customers a full day to bring overdrawn accounts up to zero before charging them and allow customers to tap into funds from direct deposits two days early.

Unlike some lenders, Bank of America decided not to eliminate overdrafts entirely or cut fees to zero.

"Eliminating overdraft altogether is not really what clients want," O'Neill said, citing the bank's conversations with community advisory groups.

O'Neill expects more banks to offer "access to overdraft with a minimal fee. If you take the fee to zero, it is going to be very hard for banks to allow clients even that occasional access."

Bank of America does not break out revenue from overdraft and related fees, but estimated on Tuesday that they made up 1% of revenue in 2021. The changes, coupled with others over the past 12 years - including stopping debit card overdraft charges at point of sale and offering low-cost, short-term loan coverage - reduce overdraft fee revenue by 97% from 2009, it added.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.28% 49.0701 Delayed Quote.9.98%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.73% 158.33 Delayed Quote.8.31%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.19% 167.0623 Delayed Quote.5.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05pCanada's Quebec plans health tax for residents who refuse COVID-19 vaccine - premier
RE
03:04pUS stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes
RE
03:02pBank of America to reduce overdraft fees as regulatory scrutiny grows
RE
02:56pPhiladelphia apartment fire started with ignited Christmas tree, officials say
RE
02:51pFrench growth on track despite latest COVID surge -central bank
RE
02:50pThis year's Oscars show will go on, with a host
RE
02:49pIreland expected to relax restrictions for COVID-19 close contacts
RE
02:48pKroger's King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike
RE
02:45pBofA cuts Mexico 2022 GDP outlook to 1.5%
RE
02:40pGloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
2U.S. economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge, Powell says
3Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
5Wall Street bounces as Powell's testimony brings some relief

HOT NEWS