Bank of America vice chairman, COO to retire

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Vice
Chairman Anne Finucane and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Montag
will retire from their positions, the bank said in a statement
on Thursday.
Both Finucane and Montag will remain in their roles until
the end of the year, BofA said, with succession plans set to be
announced in the coming weeks.
Finucane joined Fleet Bank, which merged with Bank of
America in 2004, 26 years ago. She currently handles BofA's
strategic positioning, sustainable finance and public policy
efforts, among other responsibilities.
She was also the bank's chief marketing officer for 10
years.
Following retirement, Finucane will assume the role of
non-executive chairman at Bank of America Europe and transition
to a non-executive board member role on BofA Securities Europe.
Montag, who is also retiring as president of Global Banking
and Markets at BofA, was responsible for all business associated
with companies and institutional investors at the bank in
addition to his responsibilities as COO.
He had joined as executive vice president and head of global
sales and trading at Merrill Lynch in 2008, prior to it merger
with BofA.
Before that, Montag was with Goldman Sachs for 22 years
Both Finucane and Montag will become members of the bank's
Global Advisory Council after retiring.
