Bank of Bird-in-Hand : is Recognized for a Fifth Time as One of the Top 200 Healthiest Banks in the United States and Also Reports 2021 Q2 Earnings

DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its list of the 2021 Top 200 Healthiest Banks in America. Bank of Bird-in-Hand (the “Bank”) was ranked 27th, making it the highest ranked bank in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Each year the survey evaluates the financial health of over 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States, and it has been ranking the healthiest institutions since 2010. Out of a total of 4,952 banks in the country, the Bank is one of only two Pennsylvania banks that made the 2021 list. To determine bank ranking and recognition, each institution is graded on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan to reserve ratios, in order to determine a comprehensive health score. DepositAccounts.com recognizes those that they believe based on their evaluation have shown exceptional fiduciary responsibility in its 2021 edition of the Top 200 Healthiest Banks. Lori A. Maley, CPA, President and CEO of Bank of Bird-in-Hand remarked that “it is a distinguished honor to be included on this list again for a fifth year out of the Bank’s upcoming eighth year anniversary of its opening for business, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire staff, as well as a demonstration of the strength, character, and resiliency of our customers and community. The Bank has always been a full team effort and this award is a full team success.”

On August 20, 2021, the Bank reported earnings of $1.3 million ($0.21 per diluted share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million ($0.21 per diluted share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Year-to-date 2021 net income was $2.6 million ($0.42 per diluted share) compared to $1.9 million ($0.38 per diluted share) for the same six- month period in 2020.

A summary of operating results for the second quarter of 2021 and year-to-date 2021 are as follows:

Net interest income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, net interest income was $8.4 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2020. The net interest margin increased to 2.87% for the second quarter of 2021 from 2.74% for the same quarter of the prior year. On a year-to-date comparison, the net interest margin was 2.84% for 2021 compared to 2.77% in 2020. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of growth in the balance of loans outstanding and reduction in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a decline in the loan portfolio interest rates and an increase in the balance of deposits.

The provision for loan loss expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $484 thousand compared to $118 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, the provision for loan loss expense was $727 thousand compared to a $458 thousand provision expense for the same period in 2020. The 2020 provision expense was elevated due to uncertainties and projected economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these uncertainties were lessened during 2021 and economic expectations stabilized to some extent, resulting in more normalized assumptions in the 2021 provision expense estimates. However, the large amount of loan growth in the portfolio during 2021, coupled with remaining uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly increased the provision for loan loss expense in both the first and second quarters of 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $395 thousand for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $328 thousand in the comparable quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, noninterest income was $785 thousand, as compared to $633 thousand for the year-to-date period of 2020. The increases are primarily due to increased loan and deposit volume.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.6 million compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date, noninterest expense was $5.0 million compared to $4.2 million in the comparable year-to-date period of 2020. Salaries and benefits costs represent the most significant component of the increases, as the Bank adds staff to service its growing customer base and keep pace with technology enhancements.

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $665 million compared to $580 million at December 31, 2020. Significant balance sheet changes since December 31, 2020 include:

The Bank made a $1.0 million investment in a community development fund, Community First Fund (CFF), which services Lancaster County and surrounding areas.

The net loan portfolio increased $96.7 million during 2021 over the year-end 2020 balance, or 19.8%. Loan demand continued with high volumes of loan production and originations for the six months ended June 30, 2021. To serve our existing customer base during the COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak, the Bank contracted with a nationally recognized third-party FinTech that provided direct origination of Paycheck Protection Program “PPP” loans offered by the SBA. As a result, the Bank does not hold any PPP loans in its loan portfolio, and PPP loans do not account for any of the increase in the Bank’s loan volume.

Deposits increased $67.2 million, or 13.8%, over year-end 2020. The increase was due in part to the Federal Government stimulus payments customers received through the CARES Act, and the flight to safety caused by uncertainty in the stock market and uncertain economic conditions. The majority of growth occurred in the Bank’s savings product, which increased by $70.0 million or 36.5% between June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Total borrowings were $27.0 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $12.0 million as of December 31, 2020, as the Bank took advantage of low interest rate funding to fund strong loan growth and maintain ample liquidity.

Total shareholders’ equity was $80.3 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $78.9 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.7%. The increase was due primarily to net income for the period, offset by the declaration of a special cash dividend in the amount of $1.3 million.

On June 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of Bank of Bird-in-Hand declared a $0.22 per share special cash dividend payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021. This compares to a $0.20 per share special cash dividend paid during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 In thousands Unaudited Audited Assets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,357 $ 76,557 Investments - Held to Maturity 1,000 - Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,017 at June 30, 2021, and $4,291 at December 31, 2020 584,345 487,657 Bank premises and equipment, net 3,282 2,490 Accrued interest receivable 1,740 1,647 Restricted investment in bank stock 1,413 756 Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,544 10,407 Other assets 539 714 Total Assets $ 665,220 $ 580,228 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 66,137 $ 60,698 Interest-bearing demand 432,886 373,416 Time deposits 56,230 53,962 Total Deposits 555,253 488,076 FHLB advances 27,000 12,000 Accrued interest payable 42 47 Dividend payable 1,348 - Other liabilities 1,325 1,223 Total Liabilities 584,968 501,346 Shareholders' Equity Total Shareholders' Equity 80,252 78,882 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 665,220 $ 580,228

Condensed Statements of Income Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 6 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Dollars In thousands June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total Interest Income $ 5,001 $ 4,325 $ 9,601 $ 9,088 Total Interest Expense 591 1,016 1,178 2,628 Net interest income 4,410 3,309 8,423 6,460 Provision for Loan Losses 484 118 727 458 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,926 3,191 7,696 6,002 Total Other Income 395 328 785 633 Total Non-Interest Expenses 2,595 2,119 5,021 4,180 Net income before income taxes 1,726 1,400 3,460 2,455 Income Taxes 420 329 842 563 Net Income $ 1,306 $ 1,071 $ 2,618 $ 1,892 Basic EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 Diluted EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Selected Financial Data Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 6 Months Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net loan growth* 43.05% 10.08% 39.98% 18.94% Deposit growth* 19.79% 40.68% 27.76% 21.06% Total assets growth* 27.23% 50.23% 29.54% 26.32% Return on average assets* 0.82% 0.87% 0.86% 0.79% Return on average equity* 6.51% 7.51% 6.56% 6.72% Efficiency ratio 54.0% 58.3% 54.5% 58.9% Net interest margin* 2.87% 2.74% 2.84% 2.77% Net loans charged-off /average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Troubled debt restructurings / gross loans 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% Allowance for loan loss / loans 0.85% 0.90% 0.85% 0.90% Book value, per share $ 13.10 $ 11.43 $ 13.10 $ 11.43 Tangible book value, per share $ 13.10 $ 11.43 $ 13.10 $ 11.43 * Annualized

About Bank of Bird-in-Hand

Bank of Bird-in-Hand is a community-owned bank serving Lancaster County and western Chester County with a strong focus on agricultural, small business, and consumer lending. Its main branch and office is located at 309 North Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505. It operates additional branches at 3540 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534; 3314 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562; and 1759 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. The Bank also operates three mobile bank branches called the “GELT” or “Money Buses” which have a schedule of hours of operation at 16 locations in Lancaster and Chester Counties.

As of June 30, 2021, Bank of Bird-in-Hand had total assets of approximately $665 million, total deposits of approximately $555 million, total net loans of approximately $584 million, and total shareholders’ equity of approximately $80 million.

