Bank of Botswana : Business Expectations Survey - December 2021

inform policy decisions. However, responses to questions relating to the expected level of GDP growth and inflation are quantitative and consolidated into simple averages.

Highlights of the Survey Results

1.6 The results suggest that firms are more optimistic about economic activity in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter (Chart 2). The optimism is evident in the anticipated improvement in employment; inventories; sales volume; exports of goods and services; and investment in vehicles and equipment, in the current survey compared to the previous one. However, firms anticipate tight access to credit across all markets. Firms expect cost pressures to rise in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly reflecting second-round effects of the upward adjustment in some administered prices in 2021. Firms expect average inflation to be slightly above the Bank's 6 percent upper bound in 2021, but expect it to revert to within the medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent in 2022.

2. Economic Performance and Business Conditions

Output is expected to increase in 2021

2.1 Firms expect GDP to expand by 2.8 percent and 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, respectively, and 4 percent on an annual basis in 2021. Growth expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 are reflected in the anticipated improvement in performance of sectors such as Mining and Quarrying; Manufacturing; and Finance and Professional and Administrative Activities (Chart 1). At the same time, the firms' expected growth in 2022 aligns well with the anticipated improvement in business conditions and the envisaged global economic recovery in 2022.

Chart 1: Expected Drivers of Economic Activity