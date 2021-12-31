|
Bank of Botswana : Business Expectations Survey - December 2021
the quarterly business
expectations survey
DECEMBER 2021
BANK OF BOTSWANA
1. Introduction Description of the Survey
1.1 The quarterly Business Expectations Survey (BES), conducted by the Bank of Botswana (the Bank), collects information on the domestic business community's perceptions about the prevailing state of the economy and expectations during the survey period. In completing the survey, businesses respond to questions on, among others: the prevailing business climate; outlook for economic growth and inflation; and business performance in the survey horizon. The survey coverage comprises the quarter in which the survey is conducted, also referred to as the current period, the subsequent quarter and the next twelve months.
-
The December 2021 BES Report presents business expectations about the current period (Q4:2021), the first quarter of 2022 (Q1:2022); and the twelve-month period (M12) from January 2022 - December 2022 (Q1:2022-Q4:2022). Thus, part of the survey is conducted during the period in which the COVID-19 regulations and protocols, with specific reference to international travel restrictions and social distancing requirements, were in place (Q4:2021), as part of measures adopted by authorities aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the survey period also covers the period when the restrictions were less stringent compared to 2020, with international travel allowed with proof of a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test performed within 72 hours prior to travel.
-
The BES samples 100 businesses from thirteen economic sectors, namely: Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing; Mining and Quarrying; Manufacturing; Water and Electricity; Construction; Wholesale and Retail; Transport and Storage; Accommodation and Food Services; Information and Communications Technology; Finance, Insurance and Pension Funding; Real Estate Activities; Professional Scientific and Technical Activities; and Administrative and Support Activities. Some sectors, for example, Construction and Real Estate; Finance, Insurance and Pension Funding; Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities; and Administrative and Support Services were merged for ease of analysis since they are interconnected. The response rate for the current survey is 50 percent, 5 percentage points lower than in the September 2021 Survey. The lower response rate was mainly due to the logistical challenges faced by some companies, arising from reduced staff complement and shift work arrangements necessitated by the COVID-19 containment measures.
-
In July 2021, Statistics Botswana published a new series of national gross domestic product (GDP) rebased from 2006 to 2016. The rebased series introduced changes to some sectoral groupings, increasing their number from 10 to 18. As a result, the sectoral weights used for deriving net balances for the September 2021 and December 2021 surveys differ from the rest of the past surveys. This, in turn, affected the magnitude of the net balances (as the net balances are weighted by each sector's relative share in GDP). A net balance is a measure obtained by summing the positive and negative responses to each question/element, by firms belonging to the same sector.
-
The survey questions focused mainly on the anticipated direction of the change in selected indicators relating to improvement, worsening or staying the same. The results are then consolidated into a net balance. Thus, by design, the survey responses are predominantly qualitative, but they provide valuable information to facilitate analysis and
2
inform policy decisions. However, responses to questions relating to the expected level of GDP growth and inflation are quantitative and consolidated into simple averages.
Highlights of the Survey Results
1.6 The results suggest that firms are more optimistic about economic activity in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter (Chart 2). The optimism is evident in the anticipated improvement in employment; inventories; sales volume; exports of goods and services; and investment in vehicles and equipment, in the current survey compared to the previous one. However, firms anticipate tight access to credit across all markets. Firms expect cost pressures to rise in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly reflecting second-round effects of the upward adjustment in some administered prices in 2021. Firms expect average inflation to be slightly above the Bank's 6 percent upper bound in 2021, but expect it to revert to within the medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent in 2022.
2. Economic Performance and Business Conditions
Output is expected to increase in 2021
2.1 Firms expect GDP to expand by 2.8 percent and 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, respectively, and 4 percent on an annual basis in 2021. Growth expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 are reflected in the anticipated improvement in performance of sectors such as Mining and Quarrying; Manufacturing; and Finance and Professional and Administrative Activities (Chart 1). At the same time, the firms' expected growth in 2022 aligns well with the anticipated improvement in business conditions and the envisaged global economic recovery in 2022.
Chart 1: Expected Drivers of Economic Activity
90
40
-10
-60
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
M12
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
Retail & Accommodation & Transport & Communication
|
|
Mining & Quarrying
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Finance & Professional & Administrative Activities
|
|
|
Construction & Real Estate
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Source: Bank of Botswana
Note: The chart shows net balances on each sector's expectations on economic performance from the third quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2022 and the 12-month period December 2022. The net balances are weighted by each sector's relative share in GDP. For example, for a sector with (P+N) members in the sample, of which 'P' indicated positive perceptions and 'N' negative, with a weight of Z percent in nominal GDP, the weighted net balance is calculated as [(P-N)/P+N) x 100 x Z].
3
-
Notably, firms in the Finance and Professional and Administrative Activities sector were optimistic about economic growth prospects in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter. This is supported by accommodative monetary conditions and government interventions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including vaccine rollouts and the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP), among others. The Manufacturing and Mining and Quarrying sectors were also optimistic about economic activity, consistent with the less stringent COVID-19 movement restrictions. However, the Agriculture sector, although less pessimistic compared to the third quarter, still anticipates unfavourable economic performance in the fourth quarter. For the first quarter of 2022, firms across all sectors expect improvement in economic performance, and this is driven by the lifting of the State of Public Emergency (SOE) as at the end of September 2021.
-
Firms in all sectors are optimistic about economic recovery in the year to December 2022, led by the Retail and Accommodation and Trade, Hotels, Transport and Communications; Manufacturing; and Finance and Professional and Administrative Activities sectors. The perceived improvement in economic performance in the current survey (Chart 2) compared to the previous one, can be attributed to the full resumption of economic activity following the end of the SOE.
4
Chart 2: Summary of Economic Conditions
|
Business conditions, Q4
|
|
Employment, Q1
|
80
|
Business conditions, Q1
|
Profitability, Q1
|
60
|
|
Business conditions, M12
|
|
|
|
Profitability, Q4
|
40
|
|
Production/service capacity, Q4
|
|
20
|
|
|
Other Investment, Q1
|
0
|
|
Production/service capacity, Q1
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
Other Investment, Q4
|
-40
|
|
Stocks/inventories, Q4
|
|
|
|
Investment in vehicles &
|
-60
|
|
|
-80
|
|
Stocks/inventories, Q1
|
equipment, Q1
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in vehicles &
|
|
|
Sales volumes, Q4
|
equipment,Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in plant &
|
|
|
Sales volumes, Q1
|
machinery, Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in plant &
|
|
|
Goods or services exported, Q4
|
machinery, Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in buildings, Q1
|
|
|
Goods or services exported, Q1
|
Investment in buildings, Q4
|
|
Goods or services imported, Q4
|
Goods or services imported, Q1
|
|
Latest survey
|
|
Previous survey
|
Neutral
Source: Bank of Botswana
Notes: The chart summarises firms' expectations about business conditions. The blue line represents the results of the December 2021 Survey, while the red line represents the results of the September 2021 Survey. The black dashed line is the static position, representing unchanged expectations. The net balances of how respondents view economic conditions are plotted along the slanted lines extending from the centre of the chart. Values moving further away from the 'static' line show an improvement, whereas those moving towards the centre of the chart represent a deterioration.
The results of the current survey, along the blue line, are interpreted as follows: Q4 denotes perceptions about business conditions in the fourth quarter of 2021, Q1 represents expectations about business conditions for the first quarter of 2022, while M12 depicts the perceived business conditions for the twelve-month period from January 2022 to December 2022. The red line denotes perceptions about business conditions as envisaged in the previous survey.
-
Chart 3 shows that optimism among domestic market-oriented firms improves markedly in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as businesses expect demand for their products to improve with the lapse of the SOE. The level of optimism rises further in the twelve-month period to December 2022 (M12), consistent with the anticipated continued domestic economic recovery and accommodative monetary conditions, going forward. Confidence in the domestic market-oriented firms is mainly driven by firms in the Manufacturing; Mining and Quarrying; Finance and Professional and Administrative Activities; and Retail and Accommodation and Transport and Communications sectors.
-
Optimism of export market-oriented firms about business conditions increases the most in the twelve-months to December 2022. Firms that are predominantly in the Manufacturing; Finance and Professional and Admistrative Activities; and the Mining and Quarrying sectors expect good business as trade conditions improve. Meanwhile,
5
|
|