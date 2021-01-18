Bank of Botswana : DCI gained 0.14 percent year to date

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
15-Jan-21
|
08-Jan-21
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCI
|
6888.83
|
6888.10
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FCI
|
1547.29
|
1547.29
|
0.00
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
15-Jan-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
198
|
ABC
|
100
|
-
|
198
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
11.4
|
1 436
|
|
126.2
|
725 000 000
|
551
|
537
|
ABSA
|
-
|
537
|
537
|
537
|
10 887
|
23.1
|
4.3
|
2.1
|
14.6
|
4 576
|
|
312.5
|
852 161 252
|
295
|
219
|
FNBB
|
-
|
-
|
220
|
220
|
8 756
|
13.9
|
6.3
|
1.6
|
8.0
|
5 596
|
|
695.8
|
2 543 700 000
|
167
|
138
|
STANCHART
|
145
|
-
|
145
|
145
|
120 000
|
17.0
|
11.7
|
0.4
|
3.7
|
433
|
|
117.9
|
298 350 611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
BIHL
|
1 750
|
-
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
17 857
|
127.0
|
7.3
|
1.7
|
9.4
|
4 941
|
|
527.2
|
282 370 652
|
92
|
60
|
LETSHEGO
|
75
|
-
|
75
|
75
|
5 824 999
|
10.7
|
14.3
|
0.4
|
2.7
|
1 608
|
|
605.9
|
2 144 045 175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 150
|
943
|
CHOBE
|
943
|
-
|
943
|
943
|
22 452
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
843
|
|
-15.1
|
89 439 642
|
135
|
130
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
130
|
130
|
130
|
22 948
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
240
|
|
-19.8
|
184 634 944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
290
|
184
|
SEEDCO
|
190
|
-
|
190
|
190
|
212
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
6.1
|
725
|
|
119.1
|
381 452 827
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 037
|
1 025
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
-
|
1 025
|
1 025
|
58 746
|
103.6
|
10.1
|
3.1
|
19.5
|
1 637
|
|
83.9
|
159 722 220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
80
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
8.7
|
0.0
|
376
|
|
-91.9
|
469 975 134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
340
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
-
|
340
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
13.0
|
272
|
|
20.9
|
80 000 000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
60
|
187 119
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
0.0
|
782
|
|
-370.6
|
1 303 628 341
|
935
|
902
|
SEFALANA
|
-
|
934
|
934
|
934-935
|
218 739
|
34.7
|
3.7
|
1.3
|
11.8
|
2 342
|
|
197.7
|
250 726 709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
225
|
LETLOLE
|
-
|
-
|
229
|
229
|
220 000
|
14.5
|
6.3
|
0.8
|
10.3
|
641
|
|
62.4
|
280 000 000
|
325
|
320
|
NAP
|
-
|
-
|
321
|
321
|
200 000
|
23.0
|
7.2
|
1.4
|
13.0
|
1 940
|
|
149.3
|
604 397 124
|
293
|
275
|
PRIMETIME
|
150
|
-
|
275
|
275
|
8 811
|
13.4
|
4.9
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
673
|
|
-14.1
|
244 650 684
|
225
|
215
|
RDCP
|
-
|
-
|
220
|
-
|
0
|
7.7
|
3.5
|
0.7
|
7.5
|
778
|
|
104.1
|
353 448 157
|
281
|
220
|
TURNSTAR
|
140
|
-
|
250
|
250
|
230 153
|
9.1
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
15.9
|
1 430
|
|
90.0
|
572 153 603
|
248
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
247
|
247
|
247
|
22 032
|
15.1
|
6.1
|
1.2
|
11.4
|
1 106
|
|
97.0
|
447 710 838
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
60
|
BTCL
|
-
|
80
|
80
|
80-81
|
147 104
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
0.4
|
8.4
|
840
|
|
99.6
|
1 050 000 000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
16
|
OLYMPIA
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
3.6
|
7
|
|
1.9
|
28 600 000
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 210
|
2 065
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
-
|
2 065
|
2 065
|
25 544
|
51.8
|
2.5
|
3.8
|
17.6
|
2 284
|
|
130.0
|
110 616 859
|
|
|
Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
89
|
AFINITAS
|
15
|
-
|
89
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
3.9
|
0.0
|
190
|
|
-13.4
|
213 946 250
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
7 346 359
|
|
5.3
|
1.6
|
10.3
|
35 697
|
|
3 016.3
|
13 670 731 022
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5 315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.9
|
16 950
|
|
8 720.6
|
318 904 709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
374
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
-
|
374
|
374
|
465 951
|
6.3
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
13.7
|
1 691
|
|
123.1
|
452 206 869
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21 800
|
-
|
0
|
765.7
|
3.5
|
0.9
|
8.2
|
297 149
|
|
36 126
|
1 363 067 592
|
95
|
95
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
9.3
|
278
|
|
29.9
|
292 795 093
|
80
|
32
|
TLOU
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
-
|
0
|
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
164
|
|
-110.4
|
513 277 061
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
A-CAP RESOURCES
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
340
|
|
-247.6
|
871 884 866
|
13
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
28 746
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
87
|
|
-11.6
|
721 221 902
|
669
|
510
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
-
|
510
|
-
|
0
|
19.1
|
3.7
|
0.8
|
15.7
|
2 024
|
|
128.6
|
396 896 733
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
494 697
|
|
3.3
|
0.9
|
8.0
|
318 683
|
|
44 758.4
|
4 930 254 825
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5240
|
4481
|
NEW FUNDS
|
5 075
|
5 189
|
5010
|
5 010
|
6
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
21800
|
15650
|
NEW GOLD
|
18 860
|
19 320
|
19 400
|
19400-19650
|
38 652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 950 000
|
11875
|
9040
|
NEWPLAT
|
11 550
|
11 850
|
11 875
|
11700-11875
|
60 088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 050 000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98 746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
109
|
BBS
|
-
|
108
|
109
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
531
|
|
-35.8
|
487 452 548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
7 939 802
|
|
3.5
|
1.0
|
8.2
|
354 911
|
|
47 739.0
|
19 094 538 395
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
KYS
|
100
|
115
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
45
|
|
2.6
|
44 547 151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
93
|
|
-3.2
|
68 750 000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
15-Jan
|
08-Jan
|
Inflation
|
Dec
|
2.20%
|
|
Nov
|
2.20%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.02%
|
1.02%
|
91dayBoBC**
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
15-Jan08-Jan change
|
US$
|
0.0910
|
0.0906
|
-0.44%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0666
|
0.0667
|
0.15%
|
Rand
|
1.3768
|
1.3921
|
1.11%
|
Euro
|
0.0750
|
0.0738
|
-1.60%
|
Yen
|
9.4500
|
9.4100
|
-0.42%
|
CHN
|
0.5886
|
0.5850
|
-0.61%
|
AUD
|
0.1173
|
0.1189
|
1.30%
|
SDR
|
0.0631
|
0.0626
|
-0.79%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7800
|
7600
|
7400
|
7200
|
7000
|
6800
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
|
J F M A M J J A S O N D J
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI slightly ticked up by 0.01% to close the week at 6888.83 points while the FCI remained flat at 1547.29 points. ETF New Plat (+ 2240 thebe) was the biggest gainer for week, closing at 11875 thebe. ETF New Funds (-224thebe), on the other hand was the biggest loser for week, closing at 5010 thebe.
Trading activity led to a turnover amounting to BWP26,758,728 as 7,939,802 securities exchanged hands. New Gold (28%), New Plat (27%) and Letshego (16%) were the chief contributors to the week's turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
08-Jan-21
|
15-Jan-21
|
|
|
|
|
New Plat
|
9635
|
11875
|
2240
|
23.25%
|
|
|
Seedco
|
185
|
190
|
5
|
2.70%
|
|
|
New Gold
|
19 180
|
19 400
|
220
|
1.15%
|
|
|
Engen
|
1 028
|
1 025
|
-3
|
-0.29%
|
|
|
BTCL
|
81
|
80
|
-1
|
-1.23%
|
|
|
New Funds
|
5234
|
5010
|
-224
|
-4.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
declared
|
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BTCL
|
15.12.2020
|
Interim
|
3.13
|
|
|
03.02.2021
|
15.02.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primetime
|
08.12.2020
|
Final
|
|
|
3.14
|
17.03.2021
|
29.03.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RDCP
|
30.12.2020
|
Interim
|
0.075
|
|
3.745
|
16.04.2021
|
28.04.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY NEWS
Sefalana Cautionary Announcement
Results for the 6 month period ended 31 October 2020
The Board of Sefalana has announced that Sefalana's Group profit before tax for the 6 month period ended 31 October 2020 will be between 21% to 23% (approximately P25 million to P28 million) higher than that reported for the comparative period ended 31 October 2019 which amounted to P121.1 million. Sefalana will be publishing its consolidated financial results of the Group for the 6 month period ended 31 October 2020 by the end of January 2021. This will include commentary on the drivers for the enhanced performance. Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until further updates are published.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
G4S Notice of Appointment of Acting Managing Director
The Board of Directors of G4S have announced that Mr Hennie Swanepoel has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director of G4S (Botswana) Limited effective 1st January 2021 to the 28th February 2021. Having spent the last 35 years in customer driven businesses, with 25 years in the security industry with G4S in senior positions, Hennie brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the field and has managed to improve G4S service provision to customers. His passion and strategic thinking bring process to a common sense level that can be understood and executed by any business.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
|
|
3
CA Sales Listing of Additional Shares - Settlement of Exercised Options
The Board of CA&S has announced that the Company issued 71,361 new no par value ordinary shares in settlement of options exercised on 30 September 2020 by participants of the Company's existing long-term employee share incentive scheme. The shares were listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Following the issue of the 71,361 new shares, the Company will have a total of 452,206,869 ordinary shares of no par value in issue.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
