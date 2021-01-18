Bank of Botswana : DCI gained 0.14 percent year to date

These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI slightly ticked up by 0.01% to close the week at 6888.83 points while the FCI remained flat at 1547.29 points. ETF New Plat (+ 2240 thebe) was the biggest gainer for week, closing at 11875 thebe. ETF New Funds (-224thebe), on the other hand was the biggest loser for week, closing at 5010 thebe.

Trading activity led to a turnover amounting to BWP26,758,728 as 7,939,802 securities exchanged hands. New Gold (28%), New Plat (27%) and Letshego (16%) were the chief contributors to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK