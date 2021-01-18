Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Botswana : DCI gained 0.14 percent year to date

01/18/2021 | 02:29am EST
Indices

15-Jan-21

08-Jan-21

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6888.83

6888.10

0.01

0.14

FCI

1547.29

1547.29

0.00

0.00

Week ending:

15-Jan-21

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

202

198

ABC

100

-

198

-

0

0

0.0

1.3

11.4

1 436

126.2

725 000 000

551

537

ABSA

-

537

537

537

10 887

23.1

4.3

2.1

14.6

4 576

312.5

852 161 252

295

219

FNBB

-

-

220

220

8 756

13.9

6.3

1.6

8.0

5 596

695.8

2 543 700 000

167

138

STANCHART

145

-

145

145

120 000

17.0

11.7

0.4

3.7

433

117.9

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

1 750

-

1 750

1 750

17 857

127.0

7.3

1.7

9.4

4 941

527.2

282 370 652

92

60

LETSHEGO

75

-

75

75

5 824 999

10.7

14.3

0.4

2.7

1 608

605.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150

943

CHOBE

943

-

943

943

22 452

0.0

0.0

2.5

0.0

843

-15.1

89 439 642

135

130

CRESTA

-

130

130

130

22 948

0.0

0.0

1.3

0.0

240

-19.8

184 634 944

Agriculture

290

184

SEEDCO

190

-

190

190

212

0.0

0.0

1.0

6.1

725

119.1

381 452 827

Energy

1 037

1 025

ENGEN

-

-

1 025

1 025

58 746

103.6

10.1

3.1

19.5

1 637

83.9

159 722 220

Mining

110

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

8.7

0.0

376

-91.9

469 975 134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

-

340

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

13.0

272

20.9

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

-

60

60

187 119

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-370.6

1 303 628 341

935

902

SEFALANA

-

934

934

934-935

218 739

34.7

3.7

1.3

11.8

2 342

197.7

250 726 709

Property

235

225

LETLOLE

-

-

229

229

220 000

14.5

6.3

0.8

10.3

641

62.4

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

-

-

321

321

200 000

23.0

7.2

1.4

13.0

1 940

149.3

604 397 124

293

275

PRIMETIME

150

-

275

275

8 811

13.4

4.9

1.0

0.0

673

-14.1

244 650 684

225

215

RDCP

-

-

220

-

0

7.7

3.5

0.7

7.5

778

104.1

353 448 157

281

220

TURNSTAR

140

-

250

250

230 153

9.1

3.6

0.8

15.9

1 430

90.0

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

247

247

247

22 032

15.1

6.1

1.2

11.4

1 106

97.0

447 710 838

ICT

95

60

BTCL

-

80

80

80-81

147 104

2.9

3.6

0.4

8.4

840

99.6

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

24

16

OLYMPIA

-

-

24

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

3.6

7

1.9

28 600 000

Beverages

2 210

2 065

SECHABA

-

-

2 065

2 065

25 544

51.8

2.5

3.8

17.6

2 284

130.0

110 616 859

Venture Capital

99

89

AFINITAS

15

-

89

-

0

-

-

3.9

0.0

190

-13.4

213 946 250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

7 346 359

5.3

1.6

10.3

35 697

3 016.3

13 670 731 022

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.5

1.9

16 950

8 720.6

318 904 709

FMCG

377

374

CA SALES

-

-

374

374

465 951

6.3

1.7

1.6

13.7

1 691

123.1

452 206 869

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

765.7

3.5

0.9

8.2

297 149

36 126

1 363 067 592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

-

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

9.3

278

29.9

292 795 093

80

32

TLOU

-

-

32

-

0

0.0

0.4

0.0

164

-110.4

513 277 061

Venture capital

-

-

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.9

0.0

340

-247.6

871 884 866

13

12

BOD

-

12

12

12

28 746

0.7

0.0

87

-11.6

721 221 902

669

510

LUCARA

-

-

510

-

0

19.1

3.7

0.8

15.7

2 024

128.6

396 896 733

Foreign Sector Totals

494 697

3.3

0.9

8.0

318 683

44 758.4

4 930 254 825

ETF

5240

4481

NEW FUNDS

5 075

5 189

5010

5 010

6

161

100 000

21800

15650

NEW GOLD

18 860

19 320

19 400

19400-19650

38 652

2 950 000

11875

9040

NEWPLAT

11 550

11 850

11 875

11700-11875

60 088

3 050 000

ETF Totals

98 746

Serala OTC Board

109

109

BBS

-

108

109

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.0

0.0

531

-35.8

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

7 939 802

3.5

1.0

8.2

354 911

47 739.0

19 094 538 395

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

15-Jan

08-Jan

Inflation

Dec

2.20%

Nov

2.20%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.02%

1.02%

91dayBoBC**

1.04%

1.04%

FX rates

15-Jan08-Jan change

US$

0.0910

0.0906

-0.44%

£ Stg

0.0666

0.0667

0.15%

Rand

1.3768

1.3921

1.11%

Euro

0.0750

0.0738

-1.60%

Yen

9.4500

9.4100

-0.42%

CHN

0.5886

0.5850

-0.61%

AUD

0.1173

0.1189

1.30%

SDR

0.0631

0.0626

-0.79%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

J F M A M J J A S O N D J

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI slightly ticked up by 0.01% to close the week at 6888.83 points while the FCI remained flat at 1547.29 points. ETF New Plat (+ 2240 thebe) was the biggest gainer for week, closing at 11875 thebe. ETF New Funds (-224thebe), on the other hand was the biggest loser for week, closing at 5010 thebe.

Trading activity led to a turnover amounting to BWP26,758,728 as 7,939,802 securities exchanged hands. New Gold (28%), New Plat (27%) and Letshego (16%) were the chief contributors to the week's turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

08-Jan-21

15-Jan-21

New Plat

9635

11875

2240

23.25%

Seedco

185

190

5

2.70%

New Gold

19 180

19 400

220

1.15%

Engen

1 028

1 025

-3

-0.29%

BTCL

81

80

-1

-1.23%

New Funds

5234

5010

-224

-4.28%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

BTCL

15.12.2020

Interim

3.13

03.02.2021

15.02.2021

Primetime

08.12.2020

Final

3.14

17.03.2021

29.03.2021

RDCP

30.12.2020

Interim

0.075

3.745

16.04.2021

28.04.2021

COMPANY NEWS

Sefalana Cautionary Announcement

Results for the 6 month period ended 31 October 2020

The Board of Sefalana has announced that Sefalana's Group profit before tax for the 6 month period ended 31 October 2020 will be between 21% to 23% (approximately P25 million to P28 million) higher than that reported for the comparative period ended 31 October 2019 which amounted to P121.1 million. Sefalana will be publishing its consolidated financial results of the Group for the 6 month period ended 31 October 2020 by the end of January 2021. This will include commentary on the drivers for the enhanced performance. Accordingly, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until further updates are published.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

G4S Notice of Appointment of Acting Managing Director

The Board of Directors of G4S have announced that Mr Hennie Swanepoel has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director of G4S (Botswana) Limited effective 1st January 2021 to the 28th February 2021. Having spent the last 35 years in customer driven businesses, with 25 years in the security industry with G4S in senior positions, Hennie brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the field and has managed to improve G4S service provision to customers. His passion and strategic thinking bring process to a common sense level that can be understood and executed by any business.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

CA Sales Listing of Additional Shares - Settlement of Exercised Options

The Board of CA&S has announced that the Company issued 71,361 new no par value ordinary shares in settlement of options exercised on 30 September 2020 by participants of the Company's existing long-term employee share incentive scheme. The shares were listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Following the issue of the 71,361 new shares, the Company will have a total of 452,206,869 ordinary shares of no par value in issue.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:29:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
