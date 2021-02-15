Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 0.39 percent year to date

16-Feb-21
12 months rolling
12 month range High Low
Buy tSell tLast tSales t
VolNet Div t
DY %P/BV x
PE x
Mkt Cap
PAT Pm
Iss'dShares
Pm
DOMES TIC Commercial Banks
202 551 295
-
198 ABC
-
530 ABS A
-
219 FNBB
0 23.1 13.9 17.0
0.0 4.4 6.3
11.6
1.3 2.1 1.6 0.4
11.4 14.5 8.0 3.7
-
695.8 2 543 700 000
-
117.9 298 350 611
-
1 750 92
1 750 BIHL
60 LETS HEGO
127.0 10.7
7.3 14.1
1.7 0.4
9.4 2.7
-
527.2 282 370 652
-
605.9 2 144 045 175
Financial Services
100 480 - 147 1 750 -175 520 220 - - 76
198 530 220 147 1 750 76
- - - - 1 750 76
0 0 0 0 32 071 13 200 344
Tourism/Hospitality
1 150 135
-
943 CHOBE
- -938 125
943 130
- -0 0
0.0 0.0
0.0 0.0
2.5 1.3
0.0 0.0
843 240
-
-15.1 89 439 642
-
-19.8 184 634 944
-
Consumer Services
-
Retail & Wholesale
- 80 - - 935 - - 150 - 140 - - - -
338 60 - -1 025 80
340 60
1 025 80 - 60
235
-
226 LETLOLE
229
0
15.2
6.6
0.8
10.5
641
-
320 NAP
321
321
321
70 384
23.0
7.2
1.4
13.0
1 940
293
-
270 PRIMETIME
270
270
357
13.4
5.0
0.9
0.0
661
-14.1
244 650 684
225
-
215 RDCP
214
215
0
7.7
3.6
0.7
7.3
760
-
220 TURNS TAR
238
238
1 100 122
9.1
3.8
0.8
15.1
-
240 FPC
15.1
6.2
1.2
11.3
-
902 S EFALANA Property
935 -
-
60 BTCL
2.9
4.1
0.3
7.4
-
99.6 1 050 000 000
-
2 060
2 065
51.8
2.5
3.8
17.6
-
130.0 110 616 859
-
248 89 24 2 210
-
16 OLYMPIA Beverages 2 065 S ECHABA
-
ICT
-
Investment Holding
244 70 -
245 70 24
270 - 238-245 - 70 - 2 065
0 116 527
0 15 466
0.0
0.0
0.5
8.1
-
Venture Capital
-
99
89 AFINITAS
15
88
89
-
0
-
-
3.9
0.0
190
-13.3
213 946 250
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
14 601 192
5.3
1.6
10.1
35 501
3 040.1
13 706 481 007
FOREIGN
Main board Financial Services
-
-
- INVES TEC
-
5 315
-
0
0.0
0.0
0.5
1.9
16 950
8 746.8
318 904 709
-
-
377 374 CA S ALES
374
374
374
1 319
6.4
1.7
1.5
13.4
1 691
125.8
452 206 869
-
FMCG
- -
Mining
-
- ANGLO
95 80
-
95 S HUMBA
- - 42
- - 50
21 800 95 40
- - -0 0 0
763.2
0.0
3.5 0.0 0.0
0.9 2.3 0.5
8.3 9.3 0.0
297 149
278
36 007 29.8
1 363 067 592
292 795 093
205
-
32 TLOU Venture capital
-
- A-CAP RESOURCES
-
13 700
- - 700
- 12 -39 12 700
- - 700
0 0 1 092
0.0
0.0
19.1
2.7
2.0 0.8 1.0
0.0 0.0 21.7
340 94 2 778
-
-244.4 871 884 866
-
-11.7 781 721 902
128.2
396 896 733
Foreign Sector Totals
2 411
3.3
0.9
8.0
319 485
44 672.2
4 990 754 825
ETF
5 326
5 438
21800 11875
-
16280 NEW GOLD
18 275
18 755
-
9040 NEWPLAT
12 692
13 104
5010 18 975 11 875
- 0
138
100 000
18980-18975 51
2 950 000
3 050 000
ETF Totals
- 0 51
109
107
-
108
107
107
1 835
0.0
0.0
1.0
0.0
522
-35.8
487 452 548
Serala OTC Board BBS
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
14 605 489
3.5
1.0
8.2
355 508
47 676.5
19 190 788 380
UNLIS TED
- -
50 -100 -100 135
- -- -
15.7 0.0
15.7 0.0
1.1 7.04
17.0 0.0
45 93
2.6 -3.2
44 547 151 68 750 000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail:info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI went down by 0.13% to close the week at 6852.84 points whilst the FCI slightly ticked up by 0.16% to close at 1550.71 points. Lucara (+139 thebe) was the sole gainer of the week, closing at 700 thebe and now ranks as the best performer year to date. Turnstar (-7 thebe) was the biggest loser, closing at 238 thebe.
Market activity led to turnover for the week summing up to BWP14,400,423 off of 14,605,489 securities. Letshego (70%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
05-Feb-21
|
16-Feb-21
|
Lucara
New Gold
|
561
19150
|
700
18975
|
139
-175
|
24.78%
-0.91%
|
Primetime
BBS
|
273
109
245
|
270
107
238
|
-3
-2
-7
|
-1.10%
-1.83%
-2.86%
|
Turnstar
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
Company
|
Meeting
|
Date and Time
|
Venue
|
Minergy
|
EGM
|
18.02.2021@1000a.m
|
Via Microsoft webinar
Teams
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
Company
|
Date
|
Period
|
Dividend- gross
|
Interest
|
gross LDR
|
Payable
|
declared
|
(thebe)
|
(thebe)
|
BTCL
|
15.12.2020
|
Interim
|
3.13
|
03.02.2021
|
15.02.2021
|
Primetime
|
08.12.2020
|
Final
|
3.14 17.03.2021
|
29.03.2021
|
RDCP
|
30.12.2020
|
Interim
|
0.075
|
3.745 16.04.2021
|
28.04.2021
|
Sefalana
|
20.01.2021
|
Interim
|
10
|
12.02.2021
|
24.02.2021
|
Letlole
|
08.02.2021
|
Interim
|
0.05
|
7.855 26.02.2021
|
10.03.2021
COMPANY NEWS
Turnstar- Resignation from The Board of Directors
Turnstar has announced the retirement of Mrs Peo Pillar, from the Board of Directors. Mrs Pillar has served on the Turnstar Board since 2011, and was the Chairperson of the Audit & Risk committee, at the time of her retirement.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Letlole- Unaudited Abridged Financial Results for The Half Year Period Ended 31 December 2020
Letlole has released its half year financial results showing an increase in contractual revenue by 28% to BWP47.9 million (HY 2019: BWP37.4 million) largely driven by new additions in to the portfolio. Operating profit increased by 19% to BWP29.8 million (HY 2019: BWP25.1 million). Profit after tax went down by 5% to BWP29.2 million (HY 2019: BWP30.6 million). Balance sheet grew by 3% to BWP1.11 billion (HY 2019: BWP1.08 billion). Investment property increased by 26% to BWP957.9 million (HY 2019: BWP761.1 million). A gross interim distribution of 7.905 thebe per linked unit has been declared.
[Source: Company Financials]
Afinitas- Circular to Afinitas Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/02/2021/1758.pdf [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Afinitas- Announcement to Afinitas Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/02/2021/1759.pdf [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 07:00:03 UTC.