Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 0.39 percent year to date

Week ending:

16-Feb-21

12 months rolling

12 month range High Low

Buy tSell tLast tSales t

VolNet Div t

DY %P/BV x

PE x

Mkt Cap

PAT Pm

Iss'dShares

Pm

DOMES TIC Commercial Banks

202 551 295 198 ABC

530 ABS A

219 FNBB 167 138 S TANCHART 0 23.1 13.9 17.0 0.0 4.4 6.3 11.6 1.3 2.1 1.6 0.4 11.4 14.5 8.0 3.7 1 436 126.2 725 000 000

4 516 312.5 852 161 252

5 596 439 695.8 2 543 700 000

117.9 298 350 611

1 750 92 1 750 BIHL 60 LETS HEGO 127.0 10.7 7.3 14.1 1.7 0.4 9.4 2.7 4 941

527.2 282 370 652 1 629

605.9 2 144 045 175

Financial Services

100 480 - 147 1 750 -175 520 220 - - 76

198 530 220 147 1 750 76

- - - - 1 750 76

0 0 0 0 32 071 13 200 344

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150 135 943 CHOBE - -938 125 943 130 - -0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 1.3 0.0 0.0 843 240 -15.1 89 439 642 -19.8 184 634 944

130 CRES TA Agriculture 290 203 250 200 - 0 0.0 0.0 1.0 6.5 763 117.6 381 452 827 1 037 1 025 17 322 103.6 10.1 3.1 19.5 1 637 83.9 159 722 220

184 S EEDCO Energy 1 025 ENGEN 110 80 MINERGY - 200 0.0 0.0 8.7 0.0 376 -91.9 469 975 134 350 340 G4S BOTSWANA 0 0.0 0.0 2.2 13.0 272 20.9 80 000 000 69 60 CHOPPIES 10 705 0.0 935 935 37 694 34.7 0.0 3.7 -1.7 1.3 0.0 10.5 782 -370.6 1 303 628 341 2 344 224.2 250 726 709

Mining

Consumer Services

Retail & Wholesale - 80 - - 935 - - 150 - 140 - - - - 338 60 - -1 025 80 340 60 1 025 80 - 60 235 226 LETLOLE 229 0 15.2 6.6 0.8 10.5 641 60.9 280 000 000 325 320 NAP 321 321 321 70 384 23.0 7.2 1.4 13.0 1 940 149.3 604 397 124 293 270 PRIMETIME 270 270 357 13.4 5.0 0.9 0.0 661 -14.1 244 650 684 225 215 RDCP 214 215 0 7.7 3.6 0.7 7.3 760 104.1 353 448 157 281 220 TURNS TAR 238 238 1 100 122 9.1 3.8 0.8 15.1 1 362 90.0 572 153 603 240 FPC 15.1 6.2 1.2 11.3 97.0 447 710 838

902 S EFALANA Property 935 -

60 BTCL 2.9 4.1 0.3 7.4 99.6 1 050 000 000 2 060 2 065 51.8 2.5 3.8 17.6 130.0 110 616 859

248 89 24 2 210

16 OLYMPIA Beverages 2 065 S ECHABA

ICT

Investment Holding 244 70 - 245 70 24 270 - 238-245 - 70 - 2 065 0 116 527 0 15 466 0.0 0.0 0.5 8.1 1 097 735 15 2 284 1.9 64 349 985

Venture Capital

99 89 AFINITAS 15 88 89 - 0 - - 3.9 0.0 190 -13.3 213 946 250 Domestic sector totals and weighted averages 14 601 192 5.3 1.6 10.1 35 501 3 040.1 13 706 481 007 FOREIGN Main board Financial Services - - INVES TEC - 5 315 - 0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.9 16 950 8 746.8 318 904 709 377 374 CA S ALES 374 374 374 1 319 6.4 1.7 1.5 13.4 1 691 125.8 452 206 869 FMCG - - Mining - - ANGLO 95 80 95 S HUMBA - - 42 - - 50 21 800 95 40 - - -0 0 0 763.2 0.0 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.9 2.3 0.5 8.3 9.3 0.0 297 149 278 36 007 29.8 1 363 067 592 292 795 093 205 -108.9 513 277 061 32 TLOU Venture capital - - A-CAP RESOURCES 13 700 12 BOD 510 LUCARA - - 700 - 12 -39 12 700 - - 700 0 0 1 092 0.0 0.0 19.1 2.7 2.0 0.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 21.7 340 94 2 778 -244.4 871 884 866 -11.7 781 721 902 128.2 396 896 733 Foreign Sector Totals 2 411 3.3 0.9 8.0 319 485 44 672.2 4 990 754 825 ETF 5240 4481 NEW FUNDS 5 326 5 438 21800 11875 16280 NEW GOLD 18 275 18 755 9040 NEWPLAT 12 692 13 104 5010 18 975 11 875 - 0 138 100 000 18980-18975 51 2 950 000 3 050 000 ETF Totals - 0 51 109 107 - 108 107 107 1 835 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 522 -35.8 487 452 548 Serala OTC Board BBS ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES 14 605 489 3.5 1.0 8.2 355 508 47 676.5 19 190 788 380 UNLIS TED - - - KYS - PANGAEA 50 -100 -100 135 - -- - 15.7 0.0 15.7 0.0 1.1 7.04 17.0 0.0 45 93 2.6 -3.2 44 547 151 68 750 000 Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail:info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw



MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI went down by 0.13% to close the week at 6852.84 points whilst the FCI slightly ticked up by 0.16% to close at 1550.71 points. Lucara (+139 thebe) was the sole gainer of the week, closing at 700 thebe and now ranks as the best performer year to date. Turnstar (-7 thebe) was the biggest loser, closing at 238 thebe.

Market activity led to turnover for the week summing up to BWP14,400,423 off of 14,605,489 securities. Letshego (70%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER PRICE (THEBE) CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) 05-Feb-21 16-Feb-21 Lucara New Gold 561 19150 700 18975 139 -175 24.78% -0.91% Primetime BBS 273 109 245 270 107 238 -3 -2 -7 -1.10% -1.83% -2.86% Turnstar

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company Meeting Date and Time Venue Minergy EGM 18.02.2021@1000a.m Via Microsoft webinar Teams

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company Date Period Dividend- gross Interest gross LDR Payable declared (thebe) (thebe) BTCL 15.12.2020 Interim 3.13 03.02.2021 15.02.2021 Primetime 08.12.2020 Final 3.14 17.03.2021 29.03.2021 RDCP 30.12.2020 Interim 0.075 3.745 16.04.2021 28.04.2021 Sefalana 20.01.2021 Interim 10 12.02.2021 24.02.2021 Letlole 08.02.2021 Interim 0.05 7.855 26.02.2021 10.03.2021

COMPANY NEWS

Turnstar- Resignation from The Board of Directors

Turnstar has announced the retirement of Mrs Peo Pillar, from the Board of Directors. Mrs Pillar has served on the Turnstar Board since 2011, and was the Chairperson of the Audit & Risk committee, at the time of her retirement.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole- Unaudited Abridged Financial Results for The Half Year Period Ended 31 December 2020

Letlole has released its half year financial results showing an increase in contractual revenue by 28% to BWP47.9 million (HY 2019: BWP37.4 million) largely driven by new additions in to the portfolio. Operating profit increased by 19% to BWP29.8 million (HY 2019: BWP25.1 million). Profit after tax went down by 5% to BWP29.2 million (HY 2019: BWP30.6 million). Balance sheet grew by 3% to BWP1.11 billion (HY 2019: BWP1.08 billion). Investment property increased by 26% to BWP957.9 million (HY 2019: BWP761.1 million). A gross interim distribution of 7.905 thebe per linked unit has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Afinitas- Circular to Afinitas Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/02/2021/1758.pdf [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Afinitas- Announcement to Afinitas Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/02/2021/1759.pdf [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]