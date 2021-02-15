Log in
Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 0.39 percent year to date

02/15/2021
Week ending:

16-Feb-21

12 months rolling

12 month range High Low

Buy tSell tLast tSales t

VolNet Div t

DY %P/BV x

PE x

Mkt Cap

PAT Pm

Iss'dShares

Pm

DOMES TIC Commercial Banks

202 551 295

  • 198 ABC

  • 530 ABS A

  • 219 FNBB

  • 167 138 S TANCHART

0 23.1 13.9 17.0

0.0 4.4 6.3

11.6

1.3 2.1 1.6 0.4

11.4 14.5 8.0 3.7

  • 1 436

    • 126.2 725 000 000

  • 4 516

    • 312.5 852 161 252

  • 5 596 439

  • 695.8 2 543 700 000

  • 117.9 298 350 611

  • 1 750 92

    1 750 BIHL

    60 LETS HEGO

    127.0 10.7

    7.3 14.1

    1.7 0.4

    9.4 2.7

    • 4 941

  • 527.2 282 370 652

    • 1 629

  • 605.9 2 144 045 175

Financial Services

100 480 - 147 1 750 -175 520 220 - - 76

198 530 220 147 1 750 76

- - - - 1 750 76

0 0 0 0 32 071 13 200 344

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150 135

  • 943 CHOBE

    - -938 125

    943 130

    - -0 0

    0.0 0.0

    0.0 0.0

    2.5 1.3

    0.0 0.0

    843 240

    • -15.1 89 439 642

    • -19.8 184 634 944

  • 130 CRES TA Agriculture

    290

    203

    250

    200

    -

    0

    0.0

    0.0

    1.0

    6.5

    763

    • 117.6 381 452 827

    • 1 037

      1 025

      17 322

      103.6

      10.1

      3.1

      19.5

      1 637

    • 83.9 159 722 220

  • 184 S EEDCO Energy 1 025 ENGEN

    • 110 80 MINERGY

      -

      200

      0.0

      0.0

      8.7

      0.0

      376

      -91.9

      469 975 134

    • 350 340 G4S BOTSWANA

      0

      0.0

      0.0

      2.2

      13.0

      272

      20.9

      80 000 000

    • 69 60 CHOPPIES

    10 705

    0.0

    935

    935

    37 694

    34.7

    0.0 3.7

    -1.7 1.3

    0.0 10.5

    • 782 -370.6

      1 303 628 341

    • 2 344

    • 224.2 250 726 709

  • Mining

  • Consumer Services

  • Retail & Wholesale

    - 80 - - 935 - - 150 - 140 - - - -

    338 60 - -1 025 80

    340 60

    1 025 80 - 60

    235

    • 226 LETLOLE

      229

      0

      15.2

      6.6

      0.8

      10.5

      641

      • 60.9 280 000 000

        325

    • 320 NAP

      321

      321

      321

      70 384

      23.0

      7.2

      1.4

      13.0

      1 940

      • 149.3 604 397 124

      293

    • 270 PRIMETIME

      270

      270

      357

      13.4

      5.0

      0.9

      0.0

      661

      -14.1

      244 650 684

      225

    • 215 RDCP

      214

      215

      0

      7.7

      3.6

      0.7

      7.3

      760

      • 104.1 353 448 157

        281

    • 220 TURNS TAR

      238

      238

      1 100 122

      9.1

      3.8

      0.8

      15.1

      • 1 362

        • 90.0 572 153 603

    • 240 FPC

      15.1

      6.2

      1.2

      11.3

      • 97.0 447 710 838

  • 902 S EFALANA Property

    935 -

  • 60 BTCL

    2.9

    4.1

    0.3

    7.4

    • 99.6 1 050 000 000

    • 2 060

      2 065

      51.8

      2.5

      3.8

      17.6

    • 130.0 110 616 859

  • 248 89 24 2 210

  • 16 OLYMPIA Beverages 2 065 S ECHABA

  • ICT

  • Investment Holding

    244 70 -

    245 70 24

    270 - 238-245 - 70 - 2 065

    0 116 527

    0 15 466

    0.0

    0.0

    0.5

    8.1

    • 1 097 735 15 2 284

    • 1.9 64 349 985

  • Venture Capital

  • 99

    89 AFINITAS

    15

    88

    89

    -

    0

    -

    -

    3.9

    0.0

    190

    -13.3

    213 946 250

    Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

    14 601 192

    5.3

    1.6

    10.1

    35 501

    3 040.1

    13 706 481 007

    FOREIGN

    Main board Financial Services

    -

    • - INVES TEC

      -

      5 315

      -

      0

      0.0

      0.0

      0.5

      1.9

      16 950

      8 746.8

      318 904 709

      • 377 374 CA S ALES

        374

        374

        374

        1 319

        6.4

        1.7

        1.5

        13.4

        1 691

        125.8

        452 206 869

    • FMCG

      - -

      Mining

      -

    • - ANGLO

      95 80

      • 95 S HUMBA

        - - 42

        - - 50

        21 800 95 40

        - - -0 0 0

        763.2

        0.0

        3.5 0.0 0.0

        0.9 2.3 0.5

        8.3 9.3 0.0

        297 149

        278

        36 007 29.8

        1 363 067 592

        292 795 093

        205

        • -108.9 513 277 061

    • 32 TLOU Venture capital

      -

    • - A-CAP RESOURCES

    • 13 700

      • 12 BOD

      • 510 LUCARA

      - - 700

      - 12 -39 12 700

      - - 700

      0 0 1 092

      0.0

      0.0

      19.1

      2.7

      2.0 0.8 1.0

      0.0 0.0 21.7

      340 94 2 778

      • -244.4 871 884 866

      • -11.7 781 721 902

      128.2

      396 896 733

    Foreign Sector Totals

    2 411

    3.3

    0.9

    8.0

    319 485

    44 672.2

    4 990 754 825

    ETF

    • 5240 4481 NEW FUNDS

    5 326

    5 438

    21800 11875

    • 16280 NEW GOLD

      18 275

      18 755

    • 9040 NEWPLAT

    12 692

    13 104

    5010 18 975 11 875

    - 0

    138

    100 000

    18980-18975 51

    2 950 000

    3 050 000

    ETF Totals

    - 0 51

    109

    107

    -

    108

    107

    107

    1 835

    0.0

    0.0

    1.0

    0.0

    522

    -35.8

    487 452 548

    Serala OTC Board BBS

    ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

    14 605 489

    3.5

    1.0

    8.2

    355 508

    47 676.5

    19 190 788 380

    UNLIS TED

    - -

    • - KYS

    • - PANGAEA

    50 -100 -100 135

    - -- -

    15.7 0.0

    15.7 0.0

    1.1 7.04

    17.0 0.0

    45 93

    2.6 -3.2

    44 547 151 68 750 000

    Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

    Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail:info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI went down by 0.13% to close the week at 6852.84 points whilst the FCI slightly ticked up by 0.16% to close at 1550.71 points. Lucara (+139 thebe) was the sole gainer of the week, closing at 700 thebe and now ranks as the best performer year to date. Turnstar (-7 thebe) was the biggest loser, closing at 238 thebe.

Market activity led to turnover for the week summing up to BWP14,400,423 off of 14,605,489 securities. Letshego (70%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

05-Feb-21

16-Feb-21

Lucara

New Gold

561

19150

700

18975

139

-175

24.78%

-0.91%

Primetime

BBS

273

109

245

270

107

238

-3

-2

-7

-1.10%

-1.83%

-2.86%

Turnstar

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Minergy

EGM

18.02.2021@1000a.m

Via Microsoft webinar

Teams

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

BTCL

15.12.2020

Interim

3.13

03.02.2021

15.02.2021

Primetime

08.12.2020

Final

3.14 17.03.2021

29.03.2021

RDCP

30.12.2020

Interim

0.075

3.745 16.04.2021

28.04.2021

Sefalana

20.01.2021

Interim

10

12.02.2021

24.02.2021

Letlole

08.02.2021

Interim

0.05

7.855 26.02.2021

10.03.2021

COMPANY NEWS

Turnstar- Resignation from The Board of Directors

Turnstar has announced the retirement of Mrs Peo Pillar, from the Board of Directors. Mrs Pillar has served on the Turnstar Board since 2011, and was the Chairperson of the Audit & Risk committee, at the time of her retirement.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole- Unaudited Abridged Financial Results for The Half Year Period Ended 31 December 2020

Letlole has released its half year financial results showing an increase in contractual revenue by 28% to BWP47.9 million (HY 2019: BWP37.4 million) largely driven by new additions in to the portfolio. Operating profit increased by 19% to BWP29.8 million (HY 2019: BWP25.1 million). Profit after tax went down by 5% to BWP29.2 million (HY 2019: BWP30.6 million). Balance sheet grew by 3% to BWP1.11 billion (HY 2019: BWP1.08 billion). Investment property increased by 26% to BWP957.9 million (HY 2019: BWP761.1 million). A gross interim distribution of 7.905 thebe per linked unit has been declared.

[Source: Company Financials]

Afinitas- Circular to Afinitas Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/02/2021/1758.pdf [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Afinitas- Announcement to Afinitas Shareholders https://apis.bse.co.bw/storage/disclosures/02/2021/1759.pdf [Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
