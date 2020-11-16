Log in
Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 8.05 percent year to date

11/16/2020 | 02:45am EST

Indices 13-Nov-20

06-Nov-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

6891.58

6871.92

0.29

-8.05

FCI

1547.31

1547.33

0.00

-0.97

Week ending:

13-Nov-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

204

200

ABC

100

-

200

-

0

0

0.0

1.3

11.5

1 450

126.2

725 000 000

551

540

ABSA

-

540

540

-

0

23.1

4.3

2.1

14.7

4 602

312.5

852 161 252

295

219

FNBB

219

-

220

220

640 561

13.9

6.3

1.6

8.0

5 596

695.8

2 543 700 000

167

138

STANCHART

142

-

142

142

1 118 717

17.0

12.0

0.4

3.6

424

117.9

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

1 750

-

1 750

1 750

237 060

127.0

7.3

1.7

9.4

4 941

527.2

282 370 652

92

60

LETSHEGO

-

70

70

69-70

443 636

10.7

15.3

0.3

2.5

1 501

605.9

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150

945

CHOBE

-

945

945

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.5

0.0

845

-15.1

89 439 642

135

131

CRESTA

-

132

132

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.3

0.0

244

-19.8

184 634 944

Agriculture

300

250

SEEDCO

-

-

250

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.2

14.0

954

68.1

381 452 827

Energy

1 038

1 030

ENGEN

-

1 030

1 030

-

0

103.6

10.1

3.1

19.6

1 645

83.9

159 722 220

Mining

110

80

MINERGY

-

-

80

-

0

0.0

0.0

8.7

0.0

376

-91.9

469 975 134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

340

340

340

11 674

0.0

0.0

2.2

13.0

272

20.9

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

65

60

60

46 742

0.0

0.0

-1.7

0.0

782

-370.6

1 303 628 341

930

895

SEFALANA

930

-

930

930

269 000

34.7

3.7

1.3

11.8

2 332

197.7

250 726 709

Property

235

219

LETLOLE

-

229

229

229

16 895

14.5

6.3

0.8

10.3

641

62.4

280 000 000

325

320

NAP

-

-

320

319-320

323 281

23.0

7.2

1.3

13.0

1 934

149.3

604 397 124

293

278

PRIMETIME

150

275

275

275-278

394 150

15.2

5.5

0.8

11.4

673

59.1

244 650 684

225

215

RDCP

215

-

215

215

619

9.4

4.4

0.7

7.3

760

104.1

353 448 157

282

220

TURNSTAR

140

250

250

250

61 554

9.1

3.6

0.8

15.9

1 430

90.0

572 153 603

248

240

FPC

-

247

248

-

0

15.1

6.1

1.2

10.9

1 058

97.0

426 530 831

ICT

105

60

BTCL

63

70

63

60-63

373 499

3.3

5.2

0.3

6.2

662

106.4

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

24

12

OLYMPIA

24

36

24

24

20 000

0.0

0.0

0.2

3.6

7

1.9

28 600 000

Beverages

2 210

2 080

SECHABA

-

2 080

2 080

-

0

51.8

2.5

3.8

17.7

2 301

130.0

110 616 859

Venture Capital

99

99

AFINITAS

15

99

99

-

0

-

-

4.2

0.0

212

-13.7

213 946 250

Letter of Allocation

-

-

Olympia Rights

-

-

-

-

0

35 820 000

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

3 957 388

5.3

1.6

10.7

35 641

3 045.0

13 649 551 015

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.0

16 950

16 718.2

318 904 709

FMCG

377

374

CA SALES

-

374

374

374-375

177 315

6.2

1.7

1.6

13.9

1 691

122.1

452 135 508

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

777.7

3.6

0.9

8.1

297 149

36 693

1 363 067 592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

-

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.2

9.2

278

30.3

292 191 867

80

32

TLOU

-

-

32

-

0

0.0

0.4

0.0

164

-104.6

513 277 061

Venture capital

-

-

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.0

0.0

340

-234.7

871 884 866

14

12

BOD

-

-

12

-

0

0.7

0.0

87

-11.4

721 221 902

669

512

LUCARA

-

-

512

-

0

19.1

3.7

0.7

15.6

2 032

130.6

396 896 733

Foreign Sector Totals

177 315

3.3

0.9

7.8

318 690

53 343.2

4 929 580 238

ETF

5240

4481

NEW FUNDS

4 881

4 987

4651

-

0

134

100 000

21800

14740

NEW GOLD

19 492

20 007

19 950

19 950

2 677

2 950 000

10520

9040

NEWPLAT

9 479

9 867

9 635

9 635

90 560

3 050 000

ETF Totals

93 237

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

536

-26.2

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

4 227 940

3.5

1.0

8.1

354 867

56 362.0

19 072 683 801

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

13-Nov

06-Nov

Inflation

Sep

1.80%

Aug

1.00%

Bank Rate

3.75%

3.75%

Prime Rate

5.25%

5.25%

7dayBoBC**

1.01%

1.01%

91dayBoBC**

1.04%

1.04%

FX rates

13-Nov06-Nov change

US$

0.0893

0.0892

-0.11%

£ Stg

0.0680

0.0679

-0.15%

Rand

1.3975

1.4044

0.49%

Euro

0.0756

0.0754

-0.26%

Yen

9.3700

9.2400

-1.39%

CHN

0.5914

0.59

-0.24%

AUD

0.1238

0.1224

-1.13%

SDR

0.0629

0.0627

-0.32%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

6800

N D J F M A M J J A S O N

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI slightly ticked up by 0.29% to close the week at 6891.58 points on the back of gains from Olympia (+8 thebe), Letshego (+4 thebe) and BTCL (+3 thebe) which closed at 24 thebe, 70 thebe and 63 thebe respectively. The FCI remained flat at 1547.31 points. ETFs New Gold (-590thebe) and New Plat (-255thebe) were the biggest losers for the week closing at 19950 thebe and 9635 thebe, respectively.

Turnover for the week amounted to BWP22,501,898 off of 4,227,940 securities. ETF New Plat (39%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

06-Nov-20

13-Nov-20

Olympia

16

24

8

50.00%

Letshego

66

70

4

6.06%

BTCL

60

63

3

5.00%

CA Sales

375

374

-1

-0.27%

Primetime

278

275

-3

-1.08%

New Plat

9890

9635

-255

-2.58%

New Gold

20540

19950

-590

-2.87%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Minergy

EGM

08.12.2020@0900hrs

Minergy Boardroom, Unit

B3 & B4, Plot 43175,

Phakalane, Gaborone,

Botswana

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

FPC

22.06.2020

Final

0.15

16.65

13.11.2020

Turnstar

07.10.2020

Interim

2.6024

7.3976

27.11.2020

09.12.2020

COMPANY NEWS

FAR results of offer of scrip in lieu of cash distribution

In response to the offer by the Company of scrip in lieu of 100% of the distribution (of dividend and interest) on linked units, declared in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020, which offer closed on Friday 6 November 2020, unitholders holding 336,067,891 linked units elected to receive linked units (in lieu of cash) of 100% of the distribution (of dividend and interest), representing 78.79% of the linked units in issue. As a result, after calculation of withholding tax payable on the distribution due to each such unitholder (in respect of the dividend on a share and interest on a debenture comprising a linked unit) which is liable to such tax, 21,180,007 new linked units shall be issued. As a result, the number of issued linked units shall increase from 426,530,831 to 447,710,838. Unitholders holding 90,462,940 linked units representing 21.21% of the issued linked units did not elect to receive linked units (scrip) in lieu of 100% of the distribution payable to them, and will receive the cash distribution net of withholding tax, where applicable. Payment of the distribution will be made on or before 20 November 2020. Application has been made to the Botswana Stock Exchange to approve the listing of the 21,180,007 new linked units. It is anticipated the new linked units will be listed on the BSE on the 23 November 2020. Any amendments to the dates set out hereinbefore will be advised, by way of notice on X-News and in the press.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

Letlole changes and appointment of new company Secretary

Letlole la Rona (LLR) has announced the appointment of Ms. Bothepa Obuseng who joined the Company on the 1st of November 2020 as the Company's Legal and Compliance Manager. Ms Obuseng will assume the role of Company Secretary effective 13th November 2020, taking over from KPMG Accountants and Auditors whose contract comes to an end on the12th of November 2020. Ms. Obuseng is a qualified lawyer who is registered with the Botswana Law Society having graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Botswana and holds a certificate in Legal Aspects of Corporate Finance from the University of Cape Town. Upon completion of her studies in 2011, Ms. Obuseng proceeded to work for Briscoe Attorneys as a Candidate Attorney. She then later joined the Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) as a legal officer in the Group Legal Services and Company Secretary division. In 2016, she joined Absa Bank Botswana Limited (formerly Barclays Bank of Botswana) as a Legal Advisor, a position she held until she joined LLR. Ms. Obuseng will be a key member of the LLR team, responsible for Legal, Compliance and Company Secretarial matters of the company.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Choppies lifting of suspension and recommencement of trading on the JSE

Choppies has announced that, following extensive engagement with the JSE Limited ("JSE"), the JSE has agreed to lift the suspension of the Company's shares and to recommence trading on the JSE from today, 13 November 2020. The trading in Choppies shares recommenced on the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") on 27 July 2020, following the publication of audited Group results for the years ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019, as well as the interim results ended 31 December 2019. Choppies has a primary listing on the BSE and secondary listing on the JSE. On 25 September 2020, the Group published the audited results for the year ended 30 June 2020 ("FY20 Results"). Shareholders have been advised to note that the qualification in the FY20 Results still remains but is technical in nature as detailed below.

Qualification of the Group's financial results for FY20

At the prior year end, 30 June 2019 ("FY19"), PwC, the auditors for the Group at the time, attended the Group's physical stock count at various locations ("FY19 Stock Count") as part of the audit for the year ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19 Results"). However, PwC resigned as auditors of the Group in September 2019, prior to finalisation of the FY19 Results. Mazars was appointed as the Group's auditors on 17 February 2020, more than 7 months after the FY19 year end. PwC's findings for the FY19 Stock Count were provided to Choppies in the form of factual findings reports ("PwC Reports"), noting no material exceptions. Mazars, as incoming Group auditors, could however not satisfy themselves concerning the existence and completeness of inventory quantities as at 30 June 2019 based on the PwC Report, due to Mazars requiring additional coverage on the FY19 Stock Count in line with their audit methodology. Mazars could also not satisfy themselves by alternative means and thus, included a qualification in relation to the existence and completeness of inventory as part of their audit report for the FY19 Results. As set out in the FY20 Results, Mazars issued a modified opinion due to the FY20 inventory opening balance ("Inventory Opening Balance"), as detailed above, being qualified. The Inventory Opening Balance directly impacted the following line items in the FY20 Results:

Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2020 ("P&L") Cost of Sales: on a simplistic calculation, the Inventory Opening Balance makes up c.13.8% of cost of sales, flowing through to gross profit and the residual P&L

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020

Retained loss: due to the P&L effect as noted above

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2020

Movement in Inventories: given the Inventory Opening Balance qualification

The Company further drew shareholders' attention to the fact that the Group's auditors for the financial years ending 30 June 2017, 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2020 raised no material audit findings pertaining to the existence and completeness of inventory at such period ends and that the FY19 Inventory balance was only qualified due

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:44:02 UTC
