|
Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 8.05 percent year to date
11/16/2020 | 02:45am EST
|
Indices 13-Nov-20
|
06-Nov-20
|
Wkly %
|
YTD %
|
DCI
|
6891.58
|
6871.92
|
0.29
|
-8.05
|
FCI
|
1547.31
|
1547.33
|
0.00
|
-0.97
|
|
|
|
Week ending:
|
|
|
13-Nov-20
|
|
|
12 months rolling
|
|
|
|
|
12 month range
|
|
Buy
|
S ell
|
Last
|
S ales
|
Vol
|
Net Div
|
DY
|
P/BV
|
PE
|
Mkt Cap
|
PAT
|
Iss'd Shares
|
High
|
Low
|
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
t
|
|
t
|
%
|
x
|
x
|
Pm
|
Pm
|
|
|
|
DOMESTIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
200
|
ABC
|
100
|
-
|
200
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
11.5
|
1 450
|
126.2
|
725 000 000
|
551
|
540
|
ABSA
|
-
|
540
|
540
|
-
|
0
|
23.1
|
4.3
|
2.1
|
14.7
|
4 602
|
312.5
|
852 161 252
|
295
|
219
|
FNBB
|
219
|
-
|
220
|
220
|
640 561
|
13.9
|
6.3
|
1.6
|
8.0
|
5 596
|
695.8
|
2 543 700 000
|
167
|
138
|
STANCHART
|
142
|
-
|
142
|
142
|
1 118 717
|
17.0
|
12.0
|
0.4
|
3.6
|
424
|
117.9
|
298 350 611
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
BIHL
|
1 750
|
-
|
1 750
|
1 750
|
237 060
|
127.0
|
7.3
|
1.7
|
9.4
|
4 941
|
527.2
|
282 370 652
|
92
|
60
|
LETSHEGO
|
-
|
70
|
70
|
69-70
|
443 636
|
10.7
|
15.3
|
0.3
|
2.5
|
1 501
|
605.9
|
2 144 045 175
|
|
|
Tourism/Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 150
|
945
|
CHOBE
|
-
|
945
|
945
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
845
|
-15.1
|
89 439 642
|
135
|
131
|
CRESTA
|
-
|
132
|
132
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
244
|
-19.8
|
184 634 944
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
250
|
SEEDCO
|
-
|
-
|
250
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
14.0
|
954
|
68.1
|
381 452 827
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 038
|
1 030
|
ENGEN
|
-
|
1 030
|
1 030
|
-
|
0
|
103.6
|
10.1
|
3.1
|
19.6
|
1 645
|
83.9
|
159 722 220
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
80
|
MINERGY
|
-
|
-
|
80
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
8.7
|
0.0
|
376
|
-91.9
|
469 975 134
|
|
|
Consumer Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
340
|
G4S BOTSWANA
|
-
|
340
|
340
|
340
|
11 674
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
13.0
|
272
|
20.9
|
80 000 000
|
|
|
Retail & Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
60
|
CHOPPIES
|
-
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
46 742
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-1.7
|
0.0
|
782
|
-370.6
|
1 303 628 341
|
930
|
895
|
SEFALANA
|
930
|
-
|
930
|
930
|
269 000
|
34.7
|
3.7
|
1.3
|
11.8
|
2 332
|
197.7
|
250 726 709
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
235
|
219
|
LETLOLE
|
-
|
229
|
229
|
229
|
16 895
|
14.5
|
6.3
|
0.8
|
10.3
|
641
|
62.4
|
280 000 000
|
325
|
320
|
NAP
|
-
|
-
|
320
|
319-320
|
323 281
|
23.0
|
7.2
|
1.3
|
13.0
|
1 934
|
149.3
|
604 397 124
|
293
|
278
|
PRIMETIME
|
150
|
275
|
275
|
275-278
|
394 150
|
15.2
|
5.5
|
0.8
|
11.4
|
673
|
59.1
|
244 650 684
|
225
|
215
|
RDCP
|
215
|
-
|
215
|
215
|
619
|
9.4
|
4.4
|
0.7
|
7.3
|
760
|
104.1
|
353 448 157
|
282
|
220
|
TURNSTAR
|
140
|
250
|
250
|
250
|
61 554
|
9.1
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
15.9
|
1 430
|
90.0
|
572 153 603
|
248
|
240
|
FPC
|
-
|
247
|
248
|
-
|
0
|
15.1
|
6.1
|
1.2
|
10.9
|
1 058
|
97.0
|
426 530 831
|
|
|
ICT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
60
|
BTCL
|
63
|
70
|
63
|
60-63
|
373 499
|
3.3
|
5.2
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
662
|
106.4
|
1 050 000 000
|
|
|
Investment Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
12
|
OLYMPIA
|
24
|
36
|
24
|
24
|
20 000
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
3.6
|
7
|
1.9
|
28 600 000
|
|
|
Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 210
|
2 080
|
SECHABA
|
-
|
2 080
|
2 080
|
-
|
0
|
51.8
|
2.5
|
3.8
|
17.7
|
2 301
|
130.0
|
110 616 859
|
|
|
Venture Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
99
|
AFINITAS
|
15
|
99
|
99
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
4.2
|
0.0
|
212
|
-13.7
|
213 946 250
|
|
|
Letter of Allocation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
Olympia Rights
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35 820 000
|
Domestic sector totals and weighted averages
|
|
|
|
|
3 957 388
|
|
5.3
|
1.6
|
10.7
|
35 641
|
3 045.0
|
13 649 551 015
|
|
|
FOREIGN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
INVESTEC
|
-
|
-
|
5 315
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
16 950
|
16 718.2
|
318 904 709
|
|
|
FMCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
374
|
CA SALES
|
-
|
374
|
374
|
374-375
|
177 315
|
6.2
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
13.9
|
1 691
|
122.1
|
452 135 508
|
|
|
Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
ANGLO
|
-
|
-
|
21 800
|
-
|
0
|
777.7
|
3.6
|
0.9
|
8.1
|
297 149
|
36 693
|
1 363 067 592
|
95
|
95
|
SHUMBA
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
9.2
|
278
|
30.3
|
292 191 867
|
80
|
32
|
TLOU
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
-
|
0
|
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
164
|
-104.6
|
513 277 061
|
|
|
Venture capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
A-CAP RESOURCES
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
340
|
-234.7
|
871 884 866
|
14
|
12
|
BOD
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
87
|
-11.4
|
721 221 902
|
669
|
512
|
LUCARA
|
-
|
-
|
512
|
-
|
0
|
19.1
|
3.7
|
0.7
|
15.6
|
2 032
|
130.6
|
396 896 733
|
Foreign Sector Totals
|
|
|
|
|
177 315
|
|
3.3
|
0.9
|
7.8
|
318 690
|
53 343.2
|
4 929 580 238
|
|
|
ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5240
|
4481
|
NEW FUNDS
|
4 881
|
4 987
|
4651
|
-
|
0
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
21800
|
14740
|
NEW GOLD
|
19 492
|
20 007
|
19 950
|
19 950
|
2 677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 950 000
|
10520
|
9040
|
NEWPLAT
|
9 479
|
9 867
|
9 635
|
9 635
|
90 560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 050 000
|
ETF Totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93 237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serala OTC Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
BBS
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
-
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
536
|
-26.2
|
487 452 548
|
ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
4 227 940
|
|
3.5
|
1.0
|
8.1
|
354 867
|
56 362.0
|
19 072 683 801
|
|
|
UNLISTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
100
|
KYS
|
100
|
115
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
1.1
|
17.0
|
45
|
2.6
|
44 547 151
|
-
|
-
|
PANGAEA
|
-
|
-
|
135
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.04
|
0.0
|
93
|
-3.2
|
68 750 000
Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone
Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw
Key Rates
|
Interest Rates
|
13-Nov
|
06-Nov
|
Inflation
|
Sep
|
1.80%
|
|
Aug
|
1.00%
|
Bank Rate
|
3.75%
|
3.75%
|
Prime Rate
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
7dayBoBC**
|
1.01%
|
1.01%
|
91dayBoBC**
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
13-Nov06-Nov change
|
US$
|
0.0893
|
0.0892
|
-0.11%
|
£ Stg
|
0.0680
|
0.0679
|
-0.15%
|
Rand
|
1.3975
|
1.4044
|
0.49%
|
Euro
|
0.0756
|
0.0754
|
-0.26%
|
Yen
|
9.3700
|
9.2400
|
-1.39%
|
CHN
|
0.5914
|
0.59
|
-0.24%
|
AUD
|
0.1238
|
0.1224
|
-1.13%
|
SDR
|
0.0629
|
0.0627
|
-0.32%
|
DC Index (12 months)
|
7800
|
7600
|
7400
|
7200
|
7000
|
6800
|
N D J F M A M J J A S O N
-
These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction
MARKET COMMENTARY
The DCI slightly ticked up by 0.29% to close the week at 6891.58 points on the back of gains from Olympia (+8 thebe), Letshego (+4 thebe) and BTCL (+3 thebe) which closed at 24 thebe, 70 thebe and 63 thebe respectively. The FCI remained flat at 1547.31 points. ETFs New Gold (-590thebe) and New Plat (-255thebe) were the biggest losers for the week closing at 19950 thebe and 9635 thebe, respectively.
Turnover for the week amounted to BWP22,501,898 off of 4,227,940 securities. ETF New Plat (39%) was the biggest contributor to turnover.
CHANGES FOR THE WEEK
|
|
COUNTER
|
PRICE (THEBE)
|
|
CHANGE (t)
|
CHANGE (%)
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-20
|
13-Nov-20
|
|
|
|
|
Olympia
|
16
|
24
|
8
|
50.00%
|
|
|
Letshego
|
66
|
70
|
4
|
6.06%
|
|
|
BTCL
|
60
|
63
|
3
|
5.00%
|
|
|
CA Sales
|
375
|
374
|
-1
|
-0.27%
|
|
|
Primetime
|
278
|
275
|
-3
|
-1.08%
|
|
|
New Plat
|
9890
|
9635
|
-255
|
-2.58%
|
|
|
New Gold
|
20540
|
19950
|
-590
|
-2.87%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMPANY MEETINGS
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
Date and Time
|
|
|
Venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minergy
|
|
EGM
|
|
|
08.12.2020@0900hrs
|
|
Minergy Boardroom, Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B3 & B4, Plot 43175,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phakalane, Gaborone,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Botswana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Date
|
|
Period
|
Dividend-
|
gross
|
Interest
|
gross
|
LDR
|
Payable
|
|
|
|
declared
|
|
|
(thebe)
|
|
(thebe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPC
|
22.06.2020
|
|
Final
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
16.65
|
|
|
13.11.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnstar
|
07.10.2020
|
|
Interim
|
2.6024
|
|
|
|
7.3976
|
27.11.2020
|
09.12.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY NEWS
FAR results of offer of scrip in lieu of cash distribution
In response to the offer by the Company of scrip in lieu of 100% of the distribution (of dividend and interest) on linked units, declared in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020, which offer closed on Friday 6 November 2020, unitholders holding 336,067,891 linked units elected to receive linked units (in lieu of cash) of 100% of the distribution (of dividend and interest), representing 78.79% of the linked units in issue. As a result, after calculation of withholding tax payable on the distribution due to each such unitholder (in respect of the dividend on a share and interest on a debenture comprising a linked unit) which is liable to such tax, 21,180,007 new linked units shall be issued. As a result, the number of issued linked units shall increase from 426,530,831 to 447,710,838. Unitholders holding 90,462,940 linked units representing 21.21% of the issued linked units did not elect to receive linked units (scrip) in lieu of 100% of the distribution payable to them, and will receive the cash distribution net of withholding tax, where applicable. Payment of the distribution will be made on or before 20 November 2020. Application has been made to the Botswana Stock Exchange to approve the listing of the 21,180,007 new linked units. It is anticipated the new linked units will be listed on the BSE on the 23 November 2020. Any amendments to the dates set out hereinbefore will be advised, by way of notice on X-News and in the press.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
Letlole changes and appointment of new company Secretary
Letlole la Rona (LLR) has announced the appointment of Ms. Bothepa Obuseng who joined the Company on the 1st of November 2020 as the Company's Legal and Compliance Manager. Ms Obuseng will assume the role of Company Secretary effective 13th November 2020, taking over from KPMG Accountants and Auditors whose contract comes to an end on the12th of November 2020. Ms. Obuseng is a qualified lawyer who is registered with the Botswana Law Society having graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Botswana and holds a certificate in Legal Aspects of Corporate Finance from the University of Cape Town. Upon completion of her studies in 2011, Ms. Obuseng proceeded to work for Briscoe Attorneys as a Candidate Attorney. She then later joined the Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL) as a legal officer in the Group Legal Services and Company Secretary division. In 2016, she joined Absa Bank Botswana Limited (formerly Barclays Bank of Botswana) as a Legal Advisor, a position she held until she joined LLR. Ms. Obuseng will be a key member of the LLR team, responsible for Legal, Compliance and Company Secretarial matters of the company.
[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]
Choppies lifting of suspension and recommencement of trading on the JSE
Choppies has announced that, following extensive engagement with the JSE Limited ("JSE"), the JSE has agreed to lift the suspension of the Company's shares and to recommence trading on the JSE from today, 13 November 2020. The trading in Choppies shares recommenced on the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") on 27 July 2020, following the publication of audited Group results for the years ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019, as well as the interim results ended 31 December 2019. Choppies has a primary listing on the BSE and secondary listing on the JSE. On 25 September 2020, the Group published the audited results for the year ended 30 June 2020 ("FY20 Results"). Shareholders have been advised to note that the qualification in the FY20 Results still remains but is technical in nature as detailed below.
Qualification of the Group's financial results for FY20
At the prior year end, 30 June 2019 ("FY19"), PwC, the auditors for the Group at the time, attended the Group's physical stock count at various locations ("FY19 Stock Count") as part of the audit for the year ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19 Results"). However, PwC resigned as auditors of the Group in September 2019, prior to finalisation of the FY19 Results. Mazars was appointed as the Group's auditors on 17 February 2020, more than 7 months after the FY19 year end. PwC's findings for the FY19 Stock Count were provided to Choppies in the form of factual findings reports ("PwC Reports"), noting no material exceptions. Mazars, as incoming Group auditors, could however not satisfy themselves concerning the existence and completeness of inventory quantities as at 30 June 2019 based on the PwC Report, due to Mazars requiring additional coverage on the FY19 Stock Count in line with their audit methodology. Mazars could also not satisfy themselves by alternative means and thus, included a qualification in relation to the existence and completeness of inventory as part of their audit report for the FY19 Results. As set out in the FY20 Results, Mazars issued a modified opinion due to the FY20 inventory opening balance ("Inventory Opening Balance"), as detailed above, being qualified. The Inventory Opening Balance directly impacted the following line items in the FY20 Results:
Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2020 ("P&L") Cost of Sales: on a simplistic calculation, the Inventory Opening Balance makes up c.13.8% of cost of sales, flowing through to gross profit and the residual P&L
Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020
Retained loss: due to the P&L effect as noted above
Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2020
Movement in Inventories: given the Inventory Opening Balance qualification
The Company further drew shareholders' attention to the fact that the Group's auditors for the financial years ending 30 June 2017, 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2020 raised no material audit findings pertaining to the existence and completeness of inventory at such period ends and that the FY19 Inventory balance was only qualified due
|
Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report
|
Page
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:44:02 UTC
|
|