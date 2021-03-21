Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Botswana : S&P Global Ratings Affirms the Sovereign Credit Rating and Maintained the Negative Economic Outlook on Botswana

03/21/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of Botswana

March 19, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

S&P AFFIRMS THE SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING AND MAINTAINED

THE NEGATIVE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK ON BOTSWANA

S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has released the results of the review of the 2021 sovereign credit rating for Botswana. S&P affirmed the country's sovereign credit rating for long and short term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at "BBB+/A-2" but maintained the negative outlook on account of the risks that COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose to the country's economic and fiscal performance over the next 12 months.

The BBB+ and A-2 credit ratings, as affirmed, are underpinned and supported by the country's strong, stable and predictable institutional framework; modest net general government debt levels; relatively strong net external position; and positive impact of monetary policy framework, all of which support enduring macroeconomic stability.

S&P notes that ratings for Botswana largely depend on international developments that include, among others, the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rates and related extent of future human and goods movement restrictions which could influence the demand for diamonds.

The rating agency indicated that the economic outlook could be revised to stable if Botswana's public budget performance improves, as that would halt further declines in fiscal and external buffers. On the other hand, the ratings could be lowered if sustainable recovery in the demand and prices for diamonds falters, resulting in weaker fiscal and external performance than the credit agency's current forecasts.

For further information, please contact; Dr. Seamogano Mosanako. Head of Communications and Information Services, on mosanakos@bob.bw or telephone at +267 360 6083 or 360 6382 or +267 360 6315 or www.bankofbotswana.bw

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 15:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 539,038 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 538,261 in previous report on mar. 20
RE
01:12pU.s. cdc says 7,662,913 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of march 21 vs 7,648,211 doses administered as of march 20
RE
01:12p'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales
RE
01:12pU.s. cdc says 44,141,228 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of march 21 vs 43,036,818 individuals as of march 20
RE
01:12pU.s. cdc says 81,415,769 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of march 21 vs 79,367,225 individuals as of march 20
RE
01:11pU.s. cdc says administered 124,481,412 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 21 vs 121,441,497 doses administered as of march 20
RE
11:25aBANK OF BOTSWANA  : S&P Global Ratings Affirms the Sovereign Credit Rating and Maintained the Negative Economic Outlook on Botswana
PU
10:15aStimulus Checks Have Left U.S. Households Flush to Spend
DJ
09:15aA Fed With No Fear of Inflation Should Scare Investors -- Streetwise
DJ
08:28aBOE GOVERNOR WANTS UK BILL TO MAKE GOOGLE TACKLE ONLINE SCAMS : Sunday Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Canada's CP Rail to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion betting on No..
5S&P 500 : A Fed With No Fear of Inflation Should Scare Investors -- Streetwise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ