OTTAWA--Bank of Canada officials believed there was enough evidence to trigger fears that inflation wasn't on a downward trend, warranting a surprise interest-rate increase to cool consumption, according to the minutes of their deliberations this month.

The Bank of Canada on June 7 ended a four-month pause on rate increases and lifted its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.75%, or a 22-year high. In its June 7 statement, the central bank said the rate rise was due to stronger-than-expected consumer spending and mounting worries that inflation could get stuck at elevated levels.

According to the minutes, which summarize the deliberations among the Bank of Canada's six-member governing council, senior officials said the data showed consumer spending was stronger and more broad-based than anticipated. Three straight months of price increases for Canada's existing home-sale market suggested additional momentum in demand, the minutes said, likely setting the stage for faster second-quarter growth than the Bank of Canada had forecast.

"The Governing Council agreed that the economy remained clearly in excess demand and that the rebalancing of supply and demand was likely to take longer than previously expected," the minutes said. "All members felt that a broad range of indicators had increased their concern that the disinflationary momentum needed to bring inflation back to the 2% target could be waning."

In January, the central bank called time out on further rate increases, after lifting rates by 4.25 percentage points over a 10-month period. It said it wanted to assess the effect of higher borrowing costs on the economy, with an expectation that inflation would slow to 3% this summer. However, first-quarter economic growth exceeded expectations, climbing 3.1% at an annual rate versus the Bank of Canada's 2.3% forecast. Furthermore, inflation edged slightly higher in April, to 4.4% from 4.3% in the prior month, and bank officials noted that three-month measures of core inflation were not showing a downward trend.

According to the minutes, Bank of Canada officials attributed the economic resilience to excess savings accumulated during the pandemic, which was offsetting some of the effect from higher rates, and tight labor-market conditions.

Deliberations ahead of the June 7 rate decision focused on whether the central bank should wait for more data, and signal in the June 7 decision that a rate rise was likely.

"By signalling and waiting, Governing Council could gain greater assurance that more restrictive policy was needed," the minutes said. "On the other hand, members felt that enough data had accumulated to convince them that more restrictive policy was needed."

