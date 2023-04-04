By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Bank of Canada Deputy Gov. Paul Beaudry will leave the central bank at the end of July, returning to his academic position at the University of British Columbia.

The bank said Tuesday it will soon launch an internal recruitment process to fill the deputy governor position that will be vacated by Mr. Beaudry.

Mr. Beaudry was appointed to the role in February 2019 and was one of two deputy governors responsible for overseeing the Bank of Canada's financial system activities.

Since December 2020, he has been responsible for overseeing the bank's analysis of international economic developments in support of monetary policy decisions. He has also served as the Bank of Canada's G7 and G20 deputy.

Before his appointment to the Bank of Canada, Mr. Beaudry was a professor of economics at University of British Columbia's Vancouver School of Economics.

