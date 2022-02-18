Bank of Canada Deputy Gov. Schembri to Retire on June 17

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Bank of Canada said Friday Deputy Gov. Lawrence Schembri is retiring. He's scheduled to leave the central bank on June 17.

He was appointed deputy governor in 2013, after joining the central bank in 1997. As deputy governor, he is a member of the council that decides on interest-rate policy.

Since 2016, Mr. Schembri has had responsibility over domestic-economic developments.

"His contributions to central banking, here in Canada and internationally, have been innumerable," said Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem in a statement.

