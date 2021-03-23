Log in
Bank of Canada Ending Some Crisis Liquidity Programs

03/23/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
By Kim Mackrael

The Bank of Canada said it will end some of the market-liquidity crisis programs it introduced last year and signaled it is preparing to slow the pace of its overall large-scale asset purchasing program.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said in prepared remarks for a speech on Tuesday that the central bank's commercial paper, provincial bond and corporate bond purchase programs are no longer required and won't be extended beyond their planned one-year end dates. The central bank will also deactivate its contingent term repo facility and suspend term repo operations in the coming months.

While the Bank of Canada didn't announce any immediate change to the current pace of its Government of Canada bond purchase program, Mr. Gravelle signaled officials are contemplating how to ease the pace of those purchases. Changes to the program, also known as quantitative easing, would be guided by an assessment of the economic outlook and the strength of the economic recovery, he said, and the central bank will move gradually.

"Moderating the pace of purchases while adding to our holdings would simply mean that we are still adding stimulus through [quantitative easing] but at a slower pace," Mr. Gravelle said. "It would not mean we are removing stimulus. We would be easing our foot off the accelerator, not hitting the brakes."

Future changes to the pace of quantitative easing purchases won't necessarily reflect a change in officials' views about when the benchmark overnight interest rate should be raised, he also said.

The central bank has left its key interest rate at 0.25% since last year, and indicated in previous guidance that it could remain at that level until 2023.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1350ET

