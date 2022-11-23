Advanced search
Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem Reiterates Need for Higher Rates

11/23/2022 | 05:05pm EST
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem reiterated before lawmakers Wednesday that further rate increases are likely necessary, because the central bank remains "far" from the goal of achieving low, stable inflation.

"How much further will depend on how monetary policy is working to slow demand, how supply challenges are resolving and how inflation and inflation expectations are responding to this tightening cycle," Mr. Macklem told members of the Canadian legislature's finance committee.

He added that higher rates are beginning to weigh on growth, and expects growth in Canada to stall until mid-2023.

"There are no easy outs to restoring price stability. We need the economy to slow down to rebalance demand and supply and relieve price pressures," he said.

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates by 3.5 percentage points so far in 2022, taking the central bank's main lending rate to 3.75%. The final rate-policy decision for the calendar year is due on Dec. 7.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1705ET

