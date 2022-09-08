Log in
Bank of Canada : Higher Rates Needed to Avoid 'Damaging' Inflationary Cycle -- Update

09/08/2022 | 05:50pm BST
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--The Bank of Canada's No. 2 official said Thursday rates need to head higher to lower growth and quell elevated inflation expectations, or else risk a "damaging" economic cycle.

Carolyn Rogers, the central bank's senior deputy governor, added the Canadian economy "is clearly in excess demand," and it will take time before tighter monetary policy works its way through the economy and brings annual inflation, currently near a four-decade high, back to the Bank of Canada's preferred 2% target.

"Because we are in a period of excess demand, we need a period of lower growth to balance things out and bring demand back in line with supply," said Ms. Rogers, in remarks she delivered in Calgary, Alberta.

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.25%, and warned rates will need to climb further. Her speech was meant to provide insight into this week's decision. Of particular concern to the bank are elevated inflation expectations, which the central bank noted Wednesday in a statement explaining its decision.

"The longer inflation expectations remain high, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched. If that were to happen, higher inflation could become self-fulfilling, and a damaging cycle would be set in motion."

Because of these concerns, Ms. Rogers said, the central bank decided to "front load" interest-rate increases, or lift them higher at an accelerated pace. In five straight policy decisions starting in March, the central bank has increased its benchmark rate by 3 percentage points - including an exceptional full-point increase in July that surprised markets.

"The front loading of interest rates is one of the key strategies we think that will help us avoid" self-fulfilling inflation, she said.

Other central banks are adopting similar tactics. The European Central Bank on Thursday moved into a higher gear to combat record inflation, by raising its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, or the biggest increase since the early days of Europe's monetary union.

Ms. Rogers said Canada's gross domestic product in the second quarter didn't expand as quickly as the central bank expected. Output grew 3.3% annualized versus the Bank of Canada's call for 4%. Nevertheless, Ms. Rogers said, indicators suggested personal consumption and business investment both rose at an accelerated pace. "The data over the past two months point in one direction-the Canadian economy continues to operate in excess demand."


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1249ET

HOT NEWS