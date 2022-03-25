Log in
Bank of Canada Official : Ready to Act 'Forcefully' to Curb Inflation

03/25/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--The Bank of Canada is ready to move "forcefully" to bring inflation down from a three-decade high to its 2% target, a senior official said Friday.

Deputy Gov. Sharon Kozicki said she expects the "pace and magnitude of interest rate increases" to be a dominant topic once members of the central bank's governing council gather before issuing its next policy decision on April 13. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate this month by a quarter-point to 0.50%, and said rates need to head higher to curb inflationary pressures that will heat up further because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Canada's annual inflation rate in February hit 5.7%, after rising 5.1% in the previous month. The Bank of Canada's mandate is to set policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation.

"Inflation in Canada is too high, labor markets are tight and there is considerable momentum in demand," said Ms. Kozicki, according to prepared remarks she was scheduled to deliver at a conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

"Persistently elevated inflation increases the risk that longer-run inflation expectations could drift upward," she added. "It's important to be clear that returning inflation to the 2% target is our primary focus and unwavering commitment. We have taken action and will continue to do so to return inflation to target, and we are prepared to act forcefully."

The day after the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate on March 2, Gov. Tiff Macklem said he could not rule out a half-percentage point increase in rates in the future if inflation remained elevated. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week the U.S. central bank was prepared to raise interest rates in half-percentage-point steps to deliberately slow the economy if it concluded such steps were warranted to bring down inflation.

Ms. Kozicki said of imminent concern is a broadening of price pressures, with two-thirds of the components in Canada's consumer price index recording annual gains of 3% or more. Underlying core inflation, which excludes volatile items like energy and food, climbed about 3.5% from a year ago in February.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


