Bank of Canada : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (September 28-October 9)

09/21/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

As previously announced, the Bank of Canada (the Bank) launched on April 1, 2020 a program to purchase Government of Canada securities in the secondary market - the Government Bond Purchase Program (GBPP). The GBPP operations for the two-week period beginning September 28 are announced below.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of September 28:

  • Monday, September 28 in the 30-year sector
  • Tuesday, September 29 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year).
  • Wednesday, September 30 in the 2-year sector.
  • Thursday, October 1 in the 10-year sector.
  • Friday, October 2 in the 5-year sector.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of October 5:

  • Monday, October 5 in the 30-year sector.
  • Tuesday, October 6 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year).
  • Wednesday, October 7 in the 5-year sector.
  • Thursday, October 8 in the 2-year sector.
  • Friday, October 9 in the 10-year sector.

NOTE: all operations will have a T+2 settlement unless otherwise stated.

The secondary market purchases conducted by the Bank should settle with the Bank (CUID: BOCB) and not the Government of Canada.

The Bank will announce specific operational details (size, timing, the basket of eligible securities) at least one day ahead of each operation.

The Bank continues to monitor market developments closely and remains committed to supporting the liquidity and efficient functioning of the Government of Canada bond market.

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7723

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7245

Bank of Canada
613-782-8782

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 18:34:02 UTC
