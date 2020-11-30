Bank of Canada : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (December 7-17)

As previously announced, the Bank of Canada (the Bank) launched on April 1, 2020 a program to purchase Government of Canada securities in the secondary market - the Government Bond Purchase Program (GBPP). The GBPP operations for the two-week period beginning December 7 are announced below.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of December 7:

Monday, December 7 in the 5-year sector

Tuesday, December 8 in the 10-year sector

Thursday, December 10 in the 2-year sector.

Friday, December 11 in the 30-year sector.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of December 14:

Monday, December 14 in the 5-year sector.

Tuesday, December 15 in the 10-year sector

Wednesday, December 16 in the 2-year sector.

Thursday, December 17 in the 30-year sector.

NOTE: all operations will have a T+2 settlement unless otherwise stated.

The secondary market purchases conducted by the Bank should settle with the Bank (CUID: BOCB) and not the Government of Canada.

The Bank will announce specific operational details (size, timing, the basket of eligible securities) at least one day ahead of each operation.

The Bank continues to monitor market developments closely and remains committed to supporting the liquidity and efficient functioning of the Government of Canada bond market.

