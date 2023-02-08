Advanced search
Bank of Canada Raised Rates on Surprising Economic Strength, Minutes Reveal

02/08/2023 | 02:19pm EST
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council decided last month to lift rates by a quarter point because the labor market and economic activity were stronger than officials anticipated, according to a summary of deliberations, or minutes, the central bank issued Wednesday.

There was also concern related to the risk that inflation, down to 6.3% after peaking over 8%, could get "stuck somewhere above 2%" in the long term. A quarter-point rate increase - which was ultimately put in place, lifting the Bank of Canada's main interest rate to 4.50% - would provide some insurance against such an outcome, the minutes said.

"Members were in broad agreement that, going forward, it would be appropriate to pause any additional tightening to allow economic developments to unfold," said the minutes, which tracked discussions among governing-council members ahead of the Jan. 25 rate policy decision. "Council wanted to convey that the bar for additional rate increases was now higher."

Economists at CIBC Capital Markets said "there were no big surprises contained" in the minutes, saying a lot of the material had been covered in the press conference following the Jan. 25 rate decision, and in a speech Tuesday by Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem.

The minutes mark the first time the Bank of Canada issued a summary of discussions among its most senior policy makers. Up until now, Canada's central bank was one of the few that declined to issue minutes of rate-policy deliberations.

The Bank of Canada said last year it would begin to do so after being chided by the International Monetary Fund in a report.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1419ET

