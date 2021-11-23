Bank of Canada Raises Concerns Over High Household Debt

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadians' high household debt levels are re-emerging as a concern despite the massive fiscal support offered by the federal government during the pandemic, a senior Bank of Canada official said Tuesday.

Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry said the prevalence of highly indebted households -- which are defined as those with a debt-to-income ratio above 350% -- likely improved during the first year of the pandemic. But that trend appears to be shifting, he said, in part because of the worsening quality of Canadians' mortgage borrowing in recent quarters.

"By the end of 2021, the share of highly indebted households will likely have more than reversed its initial improvement," Mr. Beaudry said, according to prepared remarks from his speech. "Overall, vulnerabilities linked to elevated household debt appear to be rising again after a slight pause."

The Bank of Canada said last month that, based on its latest projections, its benchmark overnight interest rate could begin to rise from its current, near-zero level, during the second or third quarter of 2022. That time frame is based on when the central bank expects economic slack to be absorbed so that its 2% inflation target can be sustainably achieved.

