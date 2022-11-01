Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of Canada: Rates need to rise to fight inflation

11/01/2022 | 06:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada still needs to hike interest rates further to fight stubbornly high inflation, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday, reiterating that "we are getting closer, but we are not there yet."

In opening remarks to the Senate's banking, trade and economy committee, he said the central bank was still far from the goal of low, stable and predictable inflation.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:55pUkraine's first lady: Tech must be used to save people, not to kill
RE
06:53pBank of Canada reiterates that rates need to rise to fight inflation
RE
06:53pFedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
RE
06:51pU.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
RE
06:45pBank of Canada: Rates need to rise to fight inflation
RE
06:45pNew Zealand jobless rate holds at 3.3%, employment jumps
RE
06:29pNew Zealand's Job Market Remains Tight in 3Q
DJ
06:13pBiden approval ticks up as Democrats brace for midterm elections - Reuters/Ipsos
RE
06:09pTwo Turquoise Hill investors to withhold votes on Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln bid
RE
06:08pAustralia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with Arcturus
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxon Mobil..
2Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
3U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in September
4Frost & Sullivan Partners with the World's First Hybrid Hotel to Enable..
5Transcript : Leidos Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022

HOT NEWS