Bank of Canada Survey : Canada Firms Anticipate Significant Price Increases

OTTAWA--A record number of Canadian firms expect significant increases in the prices they pay for goods and what they charge customers as a result of labor shortages, supply-chain constraints and robust consumer demand, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business-outlook survey published Monday.

The results of the latest survey, which includes a special section on the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, are bound to reinforce expectations for an aggressive rate-rising campaign by the Bank of Canada. The central bank is scheduled to deliver its latest policy decision next Wednesday, April 13, and some economists expect the first of several half-percentage point increases with inflation at a three-decade high and following comments from senior Bank of Canada officials about the need to move forcefully.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate last month by a quarter-percentage point, to 0.50%, and Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said he couldn't rule out half-percentage-point increases should conditions warrant. The latest inflation data for Canada indicate prices rose 5.7% in February, and there is concern that upward price pressures are broadening.

More than two-thirds of businesses surveyed said they expected inflation to remain above 3% for the next two years. An online survey the Bank of Canada conducted in early March, related to the conflict in Ukraine, indicated half of companies expect the conflict in Ukraine to impact their operations, mostly through higher costs for commodities and relevant supply-chain difficulties.

"Many firms plan to pass conflict-related cost increases on to their customers," the central bank said.

The survey indicated four out of five businesses reported that they would have some or significant difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand, due largely to labor-market or supply-chain constraints. About a third of the companies surveyed said capacity constraints are holding back sales expectations.

A record number of firms said they expected significant increases in their input and output prices, the survey found. About three quarters of firms suggested they expected wages to rise over the year at a faster pace than the previous 12-month period. Roughly half of survey respondents said they expected input prices--what they pay for items required to produce and deliver goods and services--to rise at a faster pace over the next year compared with the previous 12-month period.

"The number of firms intending to pass price increases related to supply-chain frictions and rising wages on to their customers remains elevated," the survey said. "The number of firms that expect competition to hold down their output price increases is at a record low."

Meanwhile, another central-bank survey on consumer expectations indicated short-term inflation expectations reached a record high. The Bank of Canada said some survey respondents suggested prices won't likely decline after supply-chain constraints are resolved "because businesses need to restore their profit margins."

